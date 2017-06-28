Qualcomm automotive platforms selected to power next generation infotainment for fast-growing Chinese carmaker Geely

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Geely Auto Group (Geely), today announced at Mobile World Congress Shanghai that Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ automotive platforms were selected for inclusion in the next-generation of infotainment systems in Geely Auto Group vehicles. These systems include the world’s first-announced infotainment offering with an integrated 4G LTE modem using the Snapdragon 820Am automotive platform. Geely vehicles featuring Snapdragon automotive platforms are expected to be available from 2020 onward, in addition to Geely’s connected cars featuring telematics applications already available using Snapdragon LTE modems.

“Geely is one of the fastest-growing automakers worldwide, fueled by remarkable growth in China, the acquisition of beloved global brands such as Volvo and the iconic London Taxi Company, and the recent launch of our premium global brand, LYNK & CO” said Mr. Feng Qing Feng, chief technology officer, Geely Auto Group. “Qualcomm Technologies invigorates this momentum, helping us to provide consumers with the cutting-edge infotainment and connected car experiences they demand, thanks to the high-performance processing and superior connectivity delivered by Snapdragon automotive platforms.”

Geely is committed to scientific innovation and R&D to deliver high-quality products that meet the demands of different consumers in different regions and segments. The automaker expects to use Snapdragon automotive platforms on upcoming generations of its iNTEC technology package. This includes G-Netlink, a system that allows drivers to interface with their vehicles through a myriad of ways, including remote control via app to lock, unlock or the vehicle, turn on heating and cooling, and also provide in-car Wi-Fi; and G-Pilot, and intelligent drive technology designed to support a high degree of driving comfort, assistance and autonomy over the next decade.

Future generations of Geely’s iNTEC are planned to take advantage of the high-performing multimedia and graphics capabilities of the Snapdragon 820A platform, Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced automotive grade solution designed to support immersive in-car experiences, including music and video streaming, 3D navigation, support for multiple high-resolution displays, and superior GPU performance for rich 2D/3D graphics. At the heart of the platform is Qualcomm Technologies’ custom-built system-on-chip (SoC) using a highly-optimized heterogeneous computing architecture based on a 14nm FinFET advanced process node. The SoC features Qualcomm Technologies’ custom 64-bit Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU, Qualcomm® Adreno™ 530 GPU and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 680 DSP Vector eXtension. The platform’s hypervisor support offers integration of multiple in-car visual experiences, including instrument cluster and infotainment displays. The Snapdragon 820A platform is also designed to allow infotainment systems to be upgradable through software updates, allowing vehicles to be upgraded with the latest features and differentiation.

Select Geely models are expected to use the Snapdragon 820Am variant of the platform with an integrated X12 LTE modem, supporting up to 600 Mbps downlink and 150 Mbps uplink speeds, designed to provide exceptional in-car cloud connectivity to support key features, such as over-the-air updates, navigation with real-time updates, news and local information, emergency assistance and diagnostics.

“China is emerging as a source of automotive innovation, not only benefiting Chinese customers but also the rest of the world, by quickly adopting and commercializing leading-edge car technology,” said Patrick Little, senior vice president and general manager for automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to work with Geely and the Chinese automotive ecosystem to help define the future of connected car experiences and use our industry-leading technologies to accelerate its realization.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.