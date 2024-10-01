Qualcomm and Epic Games partner to elevate in-vehicle user experiences with Unreal Engine and Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions

First-ever direct deployment of Unreal Engine into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon automotive platforms, giving automakers that leverage Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions exclusive access to pre-integrated and optimized Unreal Engine features

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Epic Games today announced the deployment of Unreal Engine pre-integrated and optimized for the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform, a key platform of Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions, to create an out-of-box solution that empowers global automakers to deliver immersive user experiences. With the cohesive human machine interface (HMI) solution, automakers will be equipped to develop high-quality digital cockpit systems that are customizable and scalable across all vehicle types, and tiers.

The collaboration marks the first time Unreal Engine is being directly integrated into Snapdragon automotive platforms. Through the technology collaboration, global automakers who utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions will have exclusive access to Unreal Engine tools with optimized features, providing powerful, never-before-seen, in-cabin visualization capabilities, which includes fully customizable 2D and 3D visuals to set new industry standards for in-cabin environments.

Serving as a creative foundation for design, UX/UI and simulation, Unreal Engine supports unified assets across all applications, offering fast and flexible workflows that result in cost savings, while enabling real-time collaboration and iteration at every stage.

The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform revolutionizes vehicle interaction with advanced technologies, enhancing user interfaces, connectivity, and in-cabin environments. Leveraging high-performance computing, immersive graphics, and AI, it improves user experiences and drives the shift towards connected and intelligent mobility.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Epic Games to set new standards of in-vehicle experiences,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By seamlessly integrating Unreal Engine with Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we’re empowering automakers and the ecosystem to innovate and elevate in-cabin experiences to new heights. We look forward to showcasing the power of co-innovation to unlock new possibilities for in-vehicle experiences.”

“Unreal Engine is the most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool, providing unmatched fidelity and possibilities, whether you’re building for games or for user interfaces,” said Bill Clifford, vice president and general manager for Unreal Engine at Epic Games. “Partnering with HMI pioneer, Qualcomm Technologies, and leveraging the capabilities of Unreal Engine and the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, we’re excited to see how automakers usher in the next frontier in in-vehicle experiences.”

The new HMI solution featuring Epic’s Unreal Engine and Snapdragon Cockpit is currently available for developers. For more information about the collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Epic Games, visit this link.

SOURCE: Qualcomm