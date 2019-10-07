Punch Powertrain appoints Jorge Solis as its new Chief Executive Officer

Punch Powertrain, an innovator and independent global supplier of powertrain and transmission technology for the automotive industry, has appointed Jorge Solis as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect. Solis also joins the company’s board of directors at this time.

In his new role, Mr. Solis will lead Punch Powertrain towards further profitable growth and expansion across global markets while aligning the company’s innovation pipeline to serve vehicle manufacturers in their development of hybrid and electrically-powered vehicles. Specifically, Solis will direct the team through the next stages of an ambitious transformation program to ensure that Punch Powertrain’s differentiated product portfolio is consistently delivered to customers through an agile, lean and fully integrated global supply chain.

“Despite the current industry downturn, Punch Powertrain has major contracts with original equipment manufacturers to fulfil in the near-term and significant potential for future growth,” said Xiong Xuqiang, chairman of Punch Powertrain’s board of directors. “We are very pleased to have secured Jorge Solis as CEO to take this remarkable enterprise forward. With nearly three decades of commercial and operational experience gained through diverse roles in the global automotive sector, Jorge’s breadth of industry knowledge, including the specificity of regional markets where Punch Powertrain operates and track-record of strategic business development, combined with his powerful blend of leadership vision, enterprise turnaround experience and strong fit with our company’s culture stood out among a field of strong candidates considered by the board.”

“At this time, I would also like to thank our fellow board member, Barend Braaksma, for his interim support as chief executive officer during these last months following the sudden passing away of our former CEO, Cor van Otterloo. With the team now able to push forward once again under Jorge’s executive leadership, we anticipate a strong drive to realize higher value for customers while generating increased productivity throughout Punch Powertrain’s diversified operations,” Xuqiang added.

SOURCE: Punch Powertrain