PSA: First fully electric Opel/Vauxhall Corsa will be made in Zaragoza

Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller today announced that the next generation of the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa will be produced exclusively in Zaragoza as of 2019. In addition, the electric variant of the bestselling sub-compact car will also roll off the Zaragoza production line by 2020.The Spanish plant will therefore be the first Groupe PSA plant to produce a fully electric Opel/Vauxhall model in Europe.

“This is an important step forward for the Zaragoza plant and marks the beginning of a new era”, said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. A major prerequisite for future investments is the social framework agreement that was concluded at the end of January and signed on February 13. This is enabling the plant to significantly increase its competitiveness, allowing further investment in the manufacturing site. “This result is significant and shows the mutual trust and confidence of all involved stakeholders. Zaragoza will continue to play an important role in the industrial footprint of Groupe PSA”, added Lohscheller.

The Corsa will be one of four electrified models in the Opel/Vauxhall portfolio by 2020. According to the strategic plan PACE!, all European Opel/Vauxhall passenger car models will have an electrified version by 2024.

The Zaragoza plant started building the Opel Corsa in 1982. Since then almost thirteen million cars have been built in the plant, thereof more than ten million units of the bestseller Corsa. Groupe PSA is also currently building the Opel Mokka X, the Opel Crossland X and the Citroën C3 Aircross in the plant. With this additional Groupe PSA investment in Spain, the company confirms its commitment and strengthen its leading position with a total output of 876,672 vehicles in 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.