Prize for Solaris Sustainability Report

In June this year, Solaris published its first Sustainability Report and it gives an overview of the activities of the company in the Environmental Social Governance area in 2020. On 4 November, Solaris’s publication was awarded a prize for the best debut during the Sustainability Reports competition gala.

On 4 November, the Final Gala of the Sustainability Reports competition, organised by the Responsible Business Forum and Deloitte, was held. In this year’s edition Solaris was awarded a prize for the best debut. As emphasised by the jury, the prize was awarded “for a report that contains a multitude of well-prepared information, with a clear layout, a concrete set of ESG actions and an interesting description of the company’s role in the ‘zero-emission’ future”.

The competition has been running for 15 years. Every year, the best CSR and Sustainability reports are given prizes by the jury. This year, 55 reports were submitted to the competition. The reports are evaluated by a jury of experts in the fields of economics, environmental protection, social affairs and CSR.

“This award for our first Sustainability Report proves that the path adopted by the company is correct, i. e. to implement sustainable development by consistently widening of our zero-emission vehicles range and by supporting towns and cities interested in the green transformation, with a view to bringing about a better future. This is the foundation of our activities, which today has been recognised in the ESG area. We thank you!”, said Javier Calleja, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

The 2020 Sustainability Report is the first publication from Solaris to present the full range of data and information on the company’s ESG-related initiatives in such a comprehensive manner. It is an extensive description of the company’s impact on the economy, environment and society. The Report contains three main chapters corresponding to the pillars of the company’s activities: “Responsibility along the value chain”, “People – the greatest value” and “Zero-emission future”. The report was drawn up in accordance with the GRI Standards guidelines, which are an international standard for reporting on responsible business and sustainable development issues.

The report is available at:

https://www.solarisbus.com/en/about-us/esg

SOURCE: Solaris