Toyota: Premiere of new bZ7 and Lexus ES at Auto Shanghai

Expanding BEV lineup as part of the multi-pathway approach

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced at Auto Shanghai 2025*1 in Shanghai, China that it will be expanding its battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup in China as part of its multi-pathway approach toward achieving a carbon-neutral society.

Toward carbon neutrality

Toyota is committed to product and region-centered management with the aim of making ever-better cars. In developing powertrain systems to achieve carbon neutrality, various types of mobility are being rolled out as part of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach, offering electrified vehicle options tailored to the customer needs in each country and region around the world.

China is a highly advanced market that leads the way in electrification, with BEVs accounting for a high proportion of new car sales. Toyota announced the new bZ7 BEV, which follows the bZ4X, bZ3, bZ3X, and bZ5, while Lexus announced the new ES BEV, which follows the UX and RZ BEVs, in order to further accelerate a multi-pathway approach while responding to the needs of local customers.

New model launches in China

bZ7

The new bZ7 was developed locally by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC), Guangzhou Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (GTMC), and Intelligent ElectroMobility R&D Center by TOYOTA (China) Co., Ltd. (IEM by TOYOTA)*2 . It is a BEV sedan that is over five meters in length and combines the strengths of each company, including Toyota’s safe, reliable, and high-quality manufacturing and China’s advanced technology. It will be equipped with the latest intelligent technology*3 befitting the flagship model of the Chinese BEV lineup. Toyota will proceed with development toward commercialization within a year.

Lexus ES

The new Lexus ES is the first model in the next-generation lineup of Lexus electrified vehicles with BEV and HEV specifications. A spacious rear seat package and the latest technology provide a high-quality and comfortable interior experience for all passengers. The ES embodies the new Lexus design inspired by the next-generation BEV concept LF-ZC, and it has been refined to further evolve its quietness and ride comfort with electrification technology.

Moving forward, Toyota will continue to address customer needs in each region and contribute to carbon neutrality by developing various options―including HEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs―while striving to make ever-better cars.

*1 Official name: 21st International Automobile Industry Exhibition

*2 Toyota’s R&D base for local development in China

*3 Providing new value for cars; includes smart cockpits, driving support, and advanced safety technology for a better user experience

