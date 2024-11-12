Porsche rounds off the second Taycan generation

The range of Taycan models has never been wider: with three body variants, all-wheel and rear-wheel drive and various power levels of the Porsche E-Performance motors ranging from 300 to 760 kW, there are now 16 versions all told.

With a sharper design, more power, more range and even better charging performance, Porsche extensively modernised the Taycan at the beginning of 2024. Now three new versions complete the 16-version family: The new edition of the Taycan GTS builds on the model-spanning success story that is the Gran Turismo Sport at Porsche. In addition, the entry-level sports sedan is also available with all-wheel drive for the first time.

The Taycan 4 sports sedan and the new edition of the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo have just been added. The three new options complete the Taycan portfolio and can now be ordered, with availability at dealerships set to start in early 2025. New exterior colours are also available for all Taycan models. In the Legends category, Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic complete the range, while Purple Sky Metallic has been added to the Dreams category.

“With the extremely wide-ranging Taycan line-up, we meet a wide range of customer wishes and mobility needs. Our three latest innovations exemplify this exceptional breadth,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line. “Even the first generation of the Taycan GTS was was already the sporty standard-bearer of the model line, positioned between the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo. And the new edition is no exception. And at the other end of the range, the Taycan 4 sports sedan combines the high efficiency of the entry-level model with the superior handling of all-wheel drive.”

The three new models naturally have all of the many enhancements in terms of design, technology and equipment with which Porsche updated the Taycan at the beginning of the year. The electric sports car surpasses its predecessor in almost every discipline. The new models have more power, longer range, accelerate faster and charge in less time with greater stability. All Taycan versions feature an even more extensive standard equipment list and come with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience.

The simultaneous improvement of performance and efficiency is down to a number of factors: an advanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor with up to 80 kW more power than its predecessor on all models, a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy. At 800-volt DC charging stations, for example, it can be charged at up to 320 kW. The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased to up to 400 kW.

New edition of the Taycan GTS: sporty all-rounder

GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Since the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS of 1963, these three letters have enjoyed a special reputation among Porsche fans. Now there is also a variant in the Taycan model range with this legendary combination of letters. Or two, to be precise: The new Taycan GTS is available as a sports sedan and as a Sport Turismo.

As a sporty all-rounder, the Taycan GTS impresses with up to 515 kW1 of overboost power when using Launch Control – 75 kW more than its predecessor. With the new push-to-pass function2 in the standard Sport Chrono package, a boost of up to 70 kW can be called upon for 10 seconds at the touch of a button. In the Taycan GTS, push-to-pass also has a particularly sporty character, because at low speeds the torque is raised to Launch Control levels. As in the Taycan Turbo GT, the boost is indicated by a countdown timer in the instrument cluster and dynamically staged with animated rings on the speedometer.

The Taycan GTS sports sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds – 0.4 seconds faster than their respective predecessors. The sports sedan takes just 10.4 seconds to complete the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h – 1.6 seconds less than before. The range has also been improved by over 120 kilometres and is currently up to 628 kilometres in the WLTP.

To do justice to the exhilarating character of a GTS, it was given a more distinctive sound profile, analogous to the Taycan Turbo S. This sound feature sets it apart from other Taycan models.

The exterior and interior are equally distinctive. The numerous Black or Anthracite Grey details on the exterior are typical of a GTS. New to the Taycan GTS compared to its predecessor are the Sport design front and rear aprons with inlays painted in Black (high-gloss). Black (high-gloss) is also used on the bases of the exterior mirrors. Both the standard Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels in the 20-inch format and the optional RS Spyder Design wheels in the 21-inch format, on the other hand, are painted exclusively in Anthracite Grey on the GTS.

Many of the materials in the interior have been adopted from the Taycan Turbo GT models. For example, the Taycan GTS models come standard with extended scopes in sporty Race-Tex and elements in smooth black leather. Also included are the Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (with electric 18-way adjustment), the GT multifunction sports steering wheel with mode switch and steering wheel heating as well as the Sport Chrono package, including the push-to-pass function and track mode. The GT multifunction sports steering wheel, familiar from the Taycan Turbo GT models, is available in black Race-Tex on request. It includes two mode switches and paddles for the push-to-pass function and for energy recuperation. In addition to Carmine Red, the optional GTS interior package is now also available in Slate Grey Neo. A Taycan GTS logo is featured in the instrument cluster, power meter and start graphic. The BOSE® Surround Sound System is standard.

The GTS-specific chassis and optional rear-axle steering lend a particularly sporty edge. The adaptive air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is combined with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) as standard. The Porsche Active Ride suspension control system with GTS-specific tuning is available as an option. In dynamic driving situations, it ensures an almost perfect connection to the road thanks to an optimal, individual distribution of wheel loads for each wheel. In addition, Porsche Active Ride offers increased driving comfort in everyday driving situations.

Taycan 4: efficient range champ among all-wheel drive mode

Taycan 4 with Performance Battery Plus (2024): Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 20.7 – 17.7 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, CO₂ class A , Taycan 4 (2024): Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 20.6 – 17.6 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, CO₂ class A

Customers who wanted to combine the high efficiency of the entry-level Taycan with all-wheel drive have already found what they were looking for in the Cross Turismo. Now Porsche also offers such a variant as a sports sedan. In terms of performance, this new Taycan 4 corresponds to the Taycan: depending on whether the standard Performance battery or the optional Performance Battery Plus is fitted in the underbody, the result is an overboost output of up to 300 kW or 320 kW when using Launch Control.

The range also depends on the type of battery. With a Performance battery, it is up to 559 kilometres. With the Performance Plus battery, the Taycan 4 can travel up to 643 km in the WLTP. This makes the two versions the undisputed range champs among the all-wheel drive models and puts them only about 35 kilometres below the values of the corresponding Taycan models.

With one electric motor each on the front and rear axles, the Taycan 4 offers greater driving stability and more traction than the rear-wheel-drive Taycan. This is reflected in the acceleration values: the Taycan 4 takes exactly 4.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Despite the extra 80 kilograms, it is two-tenths of a second faster than its rear-wheel drive model sibling.

Over the course of the model cycle, Porsche has already improved the all-wheel drive strategy. Of course, the new Taycan 4 also benefits from these optimisations in favour of greater efficiency. This means that the front electric motor is electrically decoupled whenever traction, driving dynamics and driving stability allow it. It then switches back on within milliseconds when needed, for example when accelerating or recuperating.

Externally, the extensive standard equipment includes 19-inch Taycan aero wheels and black brake callipers as well as matrix LED headlights. In addition, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) are fitted as standard.

Comfort seats in the front (with electric eight-way adjustment), black partial leather trim, the Dark Silver accent package, the leather multifunction sports steering wheel, brushed silver aluminium door entry guards and the Sound Package Plus are standard in the interior. The partial leather interior is also available in Slate Grey as well as in a two-tone version in Black/Chalk Beige.

1 More about the measurement method: https://www.porsche.com/gtr21

2 The function is available from a speed above 5 km/h, along with a battery temperature of more than 10° Celsius and an SoC of more than 30 per cent. At low temperatures, availability is optimised in the Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

SOURCE: Porsche