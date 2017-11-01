Porsche reports October 2017 retail sales of 4,715 units

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor in the United States of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced October 2017 sales of 4,715 units. This represents a 4.6 percent increase over October 2016. Year-to-date, deliveries are up 2.7 percent.

“Porsche took care of business again this month. This is our ninth record month this year as we approach the finish line for 2017. On to November,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

The Porsche 911 and the Panamera sports sedan stole the show in October: Porsche 911 sales of 691 units were up 55.6 percent compared to last year’s monthly total. The Panamera was in the same volume neighborhood with 644 deliveries, a remarkable 118.3 percent increase year-over-year. Macan sales stood at 1,779 units, up 16.3 percent year-to-date.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales in the U.S. were at 1,658 units, a 26.7 percent increase over October 2016. Year-to-date, CPO sales are up 10 percent with 15,208 deliveries for 2017.

