Pooling strengths for the electric offensive: Integration of Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH in Volkswagen AG

The Volkswagen brand is pooling strengths for the transformation to the mobile electric era. The brand is terminating its motorsport activities as part of the company’s realignment and further focusing. The Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH workforce will be integrated in Volkswagen AG.
“For decades, the Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH team brought the brand a string of major sporting successes. My warmest thanks go to all employees for so many victories, titles and records throughout the world and for their personal dedication and commitment”, Wilfried von Rath, Member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Human Resources, commented, acknowledging the achievements of the team. He added: “We are delighted that we are able to preserve jobs, especially in these challenging times, and will be offering all employees a transfer contract.”
Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH based in Hanover employs 169 people who will be integrated in Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg over the coming months.
The long-term supply of spare parts for the Polo GTI R5 and Golf GTI TCR for the racing circuit is secure. Production of the customer sport Polo GTI R5 for rallying expires at the end of 2020.
SOURCE: Volkswagen