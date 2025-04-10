Polestar Q1 retail sales grew by 76% compared to the same quarter last year

Polestar retail sales volumes amounted to an estimated 12,304 cars in Q1 2025, up 76% versus Q1 2024 and were stable versus Q4 2024, against a challenging economic environment

Polestar retail sales volumes amounted to an estimated 12,304 cars in Q1 2025, up 76% versus Q1 2024 and were stable versus Q4 2024, against a challenging economic environment. Sales are supported by a growing uptake of newer models and the ongoing transition to an active selling model.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “We are on the right track and doing the right things. I’m pleased with the progress we are making in transforming our commercial operations. With a more active selling model, more retail partners and attractive cars, we are delivering results. At the same time, we are monitoring closely and assessing the volatile geopolitical environment and will adapt as needed.”

Breakdown of retail sales volumes:

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) Retail sales 12,304 6,975 +76%

Polestar expects to publish its full year results for 2024 and file its annual report on Form 20-F, by the end of April 2025.

SOURCE: Polestar