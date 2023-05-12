Polestar opens first electric vehicle retail location in Michigan

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new Polestar Space retail location, at 30533 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, MI. Woodward Avenue has a storied history in the automotive community and is now ushering in the era of electrification with Polestar

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new Polestar Space retail location, at 30533 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, MI. Woodward Avenue has a storied history in the automotive community and is now ushering in the era of electrification with Polestar.

“Opening a Polestar Space on the storied Woodward Avenue is perfect for our young Polestar brand,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “Bringing performance EVs to the ‘Motor City’ will continue to evolve Detroit’s narrative as leading the future of the automobile.”

Building on Polestar’s established network of retail locations, embodying the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach, Polestar Detroit brings the brand closer to customers in the Motor City, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.

“When we learned of the launch of Polestar a few years ago, we immediately knew this was an exciting brand we wanted to represent,” said Ryan LaFontaine, CEO, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “We see a tremendous opportunity for growth and brand recognition for Polestar and couldn’t be more excited to launch Polestar directly off Woodward Avenue, the main artery of the Motor City.”

Visitors to Polestar Detroit can test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has a NHTSA 5-star safety rating and saw the world debut of Google’s in car infotainment system. The car qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as various local electric vehicle incentives. *

Customers can also experience the forthcoming electric performance SUV, the Polestar 3, in augmented reality.

Polestar Detroit is part of the brand’s continued retail network expansion, with a goal of establishing Polestar Spaces in all major EV markets across North America.

*Customers may qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 on the purchase of qualifying vehicles. Eligibility for income tax credits depends on the personal tax situation. For further details, visit the Internal Revenue Service’s page on Plug-In Electric Drive Vehicle Credit (IRC 30D) and refer to IRS Form 8936. Government incentives are outside of Polestar’s control and are for informational purposes only. These incentives are subject to change without notice. Please note that this is not tax advice. Polestar encourages consulting with a tax, financial, or legal advisor for further details and to determine eligibility for these tax incentives.

SOURCE: Polestar