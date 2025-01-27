Polestar Energy makes home charging smarter, more efficient and cheaper

Polestar customers benefit from lower costs, more sustainable and smarter charging when using the Polestar Energy app

Polestar Energy – the Swedish all-electric performance brand’s innovative new energy initiative – is now fully live in the United Kingdom. After a successful pilot scheme here in the UK, Polestar Energy offers customers smarter, more efficient and cheaper home charging.

With the Polestar Energy app, customers decide when they want to use their car and desired charging level, and smart charging takes care of the rest – charging when it makes sense for the grid. By balancing the demand, and charging when demand is lower, the result is lower energy costs when customers receive their electricity bill.

For Polestar drivers in the UK, Polestar Energy integrates smart charging with a Zaptec home charger and Intelligent Octopus Go energy tariff. This minimises total cost of ownership by smart charging for just 7p/kWh during off-peak hours*. This means that when smart charging combined with additional grid rewards, customers can benefit from saving up to 70% compared to cap rates**. The net result is a significant reduction in the total cost of ownership for Polestar customers.

There is also a reduction in CO2 in the usage phase of the car, as at times of lower grid demand the renewable energy mix is often higher, meaning charging using the Polestar Energy app can be kinder to the environment.

The initiative compliments Polestar Charge which enables customers to easily charge at over 875,000 charging points in Europe, including Tesla Superchargers, for charging away from home to provide a complete charging ecosystem.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “As the only global premium EV brand it’s important that we offer our customers such a compelling charging offer to make using their cars easier and more cost-effective. Up to 70% reduction on charging costs at home versus cap rates can make a big difference, and so we’re rolling this offer out at scale, with more markets to come later this year. When we add vehicle-to-grid capabilities in Polestar’s line-up it will add even more value to our customers.”

Later in 2025, bi-directional charging with vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-home capabilities, first targeted on Polestar 3, will allow customers to use their vehicle as energy storage and send back excess energy to the grid or even power their home.

SOURCE: Polestar