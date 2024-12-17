Polestar appoints Jonas Engström Chief Operating Officer

Polestar has appointed Jonas Engström to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Polestar has appointed Jonas Engström to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, Jonas’s main focus will be the delivery of Polestar’s growing car programs and overseeing the Company’s daily operations. He will also work closely with Michael Lohscheller to translate the Company’s strategy and vision into actionable plans across the whole business.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “With his unique combination of strong operational competence, strategic thinking and humble leadership, Jonas is the perfect fit for this role.”

Jonas has over 20 years of experience from the automotive industry and joined Polestar in 2021 as Head of Product and Program. He was promoted to Head of Operations in July 2023, and has previously held a number of senior leadership roles at Volvo Cars, including Head of Product Strategy.

SOURCE: Polestar