Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle achieves 5-star safety rating from US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Polestar 2, the Swedish electric performance fastback, has achieved an overall vehicle safety rating of 5 stars by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Polestar 2, the Swedish electric performance fastback, has achieved an overall vehicle safety rating of 5 stars by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This is the highest possible score a vehicle can achieve in NHTSA’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), and places the Polestar 2 amongst the absolute safest vehicles on sale today.

“Building on last year’s 5-Star EuroNCAP rating, we are happy to announce that Polestar 2 has also received the benchmark 5-star rating from the NHTSA in the United States,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “Our customers can take pride and comfort knowing that their Polestar 2 features the latest technology, great design and sustainable materials complemented by a top safety rating.”

Polestar 2 builds on 95 years of groundbreaking safety development by Volvo Cars. It comes equipped with the latest in protective and preventive technology, ready to intervene when needed. Revolutionary safety features include inner side airbags for the front occupants, a Front Lower Load Path (FLLP) to absorb impact energy and thereby protect its occupants, and the “SPOC block,” a unique aluminum structure designed to deflect objects like the wheel, tire and front suspension components away from the cabin and battery pack.

SOURCE: Polestar