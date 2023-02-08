Atlante and Stellantis, together for electric mobility. Inaugurated in Italy the first fastcharging station at a Magenta dealership part of Stellantis network

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure born from the collaboration of Stellantis, NHOA, and Free2move eSolutions, has inaugurated today in Magenta, in the Metropolitan City of Milan, its first Italian fastcharging station at Automagenta, dealership of the Stellantis network

The inauguration occurred in the presence of the mayor of Magenta, Luca Del Gobbo, Automagenta’s owner, Domenico Ridolfi, Ciro Papa, e-Mobility Business Unit Manager of Stellantis Italy and Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

In collaboration with Stellantis, Atlante is proactively working with many car dealers across Italy to deliver many more fastcharging stations to their premises, all powered by clean and renewable energy. These stations will allow EV drivers to experience the convenience of fastcharging: one more concrete contribution of Atlante to fostering EV adoption in Italy.

Stellantis represents one of the largest automakers on the global stage, with 14 automotive brands and running industrial operations in nearly 30 countries in Europe, America, Africa, and Asia, meeting the needs of drivers from more than 130 markets.

This collaboration represents for Atlante and the whole NHOA Group an enrichment of the already beneficial relationship with Stellantis, which began from Free2move eSolutions, the joint venture between NHOA and Stellantis that specializes in EV charging devices and solutions. Forging far-reaching synergies with an international mobility player and providing a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for a faster and more sustainable energy transition mirrors the necessary values for profitable collaboration success.

Atlante carries on the path towards developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe from the high ground of its designation as Stellantis’ preferred fastcharging network. Thanks to the strategic cooperative vision and the dealership Stellantis network, the next step of this collaboration is installing Atlante’s fast and ultra-fast points of charge at selected Italian dealers.

“I am proud to be here today to cut the ribbon of our first fastcharging station in this beautiful dealership distributing Stellantis brands. To succeed in the zero-emission transition, we need to work at the global level with a partner of great importance, such as Stellantis, and at the community level, supporting the likes of Automagenta in their brave journey towards electric mobility. Our commitment in that sense is clear: we have set up dedicated task force teams to address with a personal touch the needs of the many Stellantis dealers interested in hosting an Atlante station. At the risk of spoiling future good news for EV drivers, this is just the first of many to come!” stated Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

“Today, we see the concrete result of the partnership with a prestigious player, Atlante, which aims to make fast and ultra-fast charging points available to all citizens in spaces located within the Stellantis dealership network. In this case, the installation was possible thanks to the collaboration with an important business in the area, the Automagenta dealership, which understood and perfectly shared Stellantis’ mission. The energy transition does not happen in a day, it is a process that will take a certain amount of time, but initiatives of this kind give those who undertake them an important competitive advantage concerning the future scenario,” said Ciro Papa, Manager of the e-Mobility Business Unit of Stellantis Italy.

“When we were presented the project by Stellantis and Atlante for the installation of a fastcharging station at our dealership, we immediately shared and appreciated this strategic vision of implementing also in the dealership network a fastcharging infrastructure open to the public. We believe that making a charging station available to citizens at our dealership, operated by a prestigious partner such as Atlante, accessible to everyone 24 hours a day, represents a gain for us in terms of visibility and a clear message of how strongly we believe in a future of environmentally friendly cars and commercial vehicles. We are convinced that the near future of mobility will be represented by electric cars and light commercial vehicles, and the role of dealerships will not only be to sell them but also to facilitate citizens in their daily use, primarily by providing different charging solutions,” commented Domenico Ridolfi, Owner of Automagenta.

Also in France, Atlante and Stellantis are moving in the same direction, and the first fast and ultra-fast charging points will soon be online in selected car dealers distributing Stellantis vehicles.

SOURCE: Stellantis