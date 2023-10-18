Point One Navigation joins STMicroelectronics partner program

Point One Navigation’s precise positioning now available for autonomous vehicle manufacturers using ST’s products, technologies and solutions

Point One Navigation today announced that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to deliver reliable navigation and positioning solutions for a diverse spectrum of ST customers in the US and Western Europe. By implementing Point One’s proven navigation software and RTK network, developers using ST Teseo GNSS Solutions now have a quicker and easier path to create the industry’s most accurate precision navigation solutions. Targeted applications include agriculture, construction, last-mile delivery, and even autonomous vehicles such as cars, trucks and robo-taxis.

Point One’s Polaris Cloud™ is an innovative GNSS correction network that enables high-precision GPS based localization, while allowing the customer to choose the performance and price point that best fits their application. ST Teseo GNSS Solutions can be used directly with Polaris Cloud to provide centimeter-level global accuracy. With coverage throughout the US and most of Western Europe, Polaris Cloud provides a widely available solution for precision localization today.

Point One’s FusionEngine software further integrates additional sensors such as IMUs and wheel speed sensors to achieve almost any desired level of precision, even in the complete absence of satellite signals and in challenging urban environments. The software also features automatic calibration, fault detection and compatibility with a wide variety of host processors, including the STM32 processor family.

“An ST Authorized Partner, Point One Navigation makes it possible for ST customers to more easily integrate highly accurate positioning solutions with ST’s industry leading GNSS receivers, IMUs and processors for applications operating in the US and Western Europe,” said Aaron Nathan, Point One’s CEO and co-founder. “Our easy to use APIs, advanced State Space Representation (SSR) models, and international RTK corrections networks make it possible for OEMs and manufacturers to efficiently develop highly accurate and reliable precision navigation solutions for a wide range of vehicles and machines, including autonomous off-road vehicles, cars and trucks.”

“We only select proven technology solutions to welcome into the ST Partner Program. Point One has demonstrated the knowledge and expertise to meet design time-to-market challenges across the full ST device-based ecosystem of products and services,” Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “By selecting, qualifying, and certifying ST Authorized Partners, customers know that the partners they engage have the expertise to accelerate their design and development activities and ensure they ship the most robust and efficient products and services to market.”

