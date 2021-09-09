Pirelli and Geotab join forces to help reduce management costs of commercial fleets

Pirelli’s cyber fleet system will be available via the Geotab marketplace in key European markets

Pirelli and Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced a new partnership that aims to help commercial fleets across the globe improve their operating efficiency and sustainability. Now available on the Geotab Marketplace, the Pirelli CYBER Fleet system will enable Geotab customers to reduce tyre-related operating costs while also improving fuel consumption and lowering harmful emissions. The new integrated offer will be rolled out initially in key European markets, before being extended to the United States, Canada and Brazil.

Pirelli CYBER Fleet is an enhanced tyre specific fleet management solution that utilises a sensor on the inside of each tyre to measure and analyse both temperature and pressure data. This data is gathered and relayed to an app that can be downloaded onto a tablet or smartphone and sent to Geotab’s digital platform, MyGeotab, which in turn helps simplify the monitoring process for daily truck and tyre checks. This integrated solution also allows for vehicle insights to be viewed remotely, which can help fleet managers quickly identify potential issues, contributing to improved efficiency and better planning for necessary vehicle maintenance. The partnership between Pirelli and Geotab enables efficient tyre health monitoring which will help customers improve productivity, enhance driver safety and increase the overall health and longevity of a vehicle.

Daniel Gainza, Pirelli Tyre as a Service Chief Operations Officer, said: “Pirelli’s CYBER Fleet technology allows us to integrate tyres within a platform of services based on connectivity, in a way that is extremely simple to use. By partnering with Geotab, Pirelli Tyre technology is proud to be among some of the top solutions for vehicles and fleets helping to optimise fuel consumption and reduce emissions.”

“The addition of Pirelli CYBER Fleet on the Geotab Marketplace will provide fleets with access to a focused safety solution specifically designed to support tyre health and as a result, the longevity of their vehicles,” said Stefano Peduzzi, Vice President, Technology Solutions and Operations Europe, Geotab. “Geotab prides itself on providing our customers with access to best-in-class tyre pressure monitoring tools that can help them reduce the need for unexpected tyre maintenance, and in turn aid in improving driver safety and increasing overall fleet efficiency.”

SOURCE: Pirelli