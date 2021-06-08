Pioneer and Cerence enter strategic partnership to develop conversational AI infotainment solutions that transform mobility experiences

Companies bring their respective leadership in hardware and software innovation to build a joint product for drivers

Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. today announced that the companies have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop scalable, secure, AI-powered products and services for the mobility world. The intent of the agreement is to combine the leading-edge technologies of Pioneer, which provides in-car equipment and mobility services, and Cerence, which provides conversational AI to mobility OEMs and automakers, to utilize the companies’ respective knowledge and technologies to accelerate innovation and develop products and services that enhance mobility experiences for drivers and passengers globally.

Together, the companies will jointly develop an integrated hardware and software product based upon Pioneer’s industry-leading technological capabilities and solution services, globally deployed in more than 10 million in-car infotainment systems annually, and Cerence’s AI-powered automotive assistant platform that leverages cloud-based conversational AI to deliver an intuitive, intelligent in-car experience that makes travel safer, smarter and more comfortable.

“Advances in AI and connectivity have transformed the automotive cockpit as automakers prioritize an intuitive, natural in-car experience,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Together with Pioneer, we’ll bring this experience to all drivers, combining Pioneer’s focus on quality with our agile approach to innovation to deliver an accessible product that can transform any car into an intelligent, personalized companion and bring drivers’ broader digital lives into the car.”

“As cars are getting more connected, drivers are experiencing more stress from the sheer volume of information being processed in the car,” said Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer. “The importance of automobiles has increased with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a need to make the in-car experience more comfortable and enjoyable for both drivers and passengers. Pioneer is developing insights through its years of experience and extensive market presence of its on-board devices. Together with Cerence, we will develop unprecedented new values in the aftermarket with voice HMI, which will significantly transform the mobility experience and take it to the next level.”

SOURCE: Pioneer