P&H Logistik boosts Berlin delivery fleet with three all-electric Fuso eCanter vehicles

P&H Logistik AG in Berlin has extended its vehicle fleet to include three all-electric light-duty Fuso eCanter trucks. The vehicles from the Daimler Group will be operated by P&H Logistik for a renowned American parcel deliverer in the Berlin area in the next two years. Christoph Fitz (right), Head of Sales & Marketing Fuso Europe, handed over the vehicles to Andreas Paul, P&H Logistik Board Member. P&H has around 700 vehicles in service throughout Germany, five percent of them electric vehicles. They range from e-bikes to these new Fuso eCanter vehicles. With a box body from the firm Junge Fahrzeugbau the vehicles offer a payload of some 3 tonnes and a gross vehicle weight of 7.49 tonnes.

The electric drive system in the Fuso eCanter comprises six high-voltage lithium-ion batteries with 420 V and 13.8 kWh respectively. In place of a diesel engine, a permanent-magnet motor with 129 kW (175 hp) drives the rear axle via a single-speed transmission. With its range of at least 100 kilometres the Fuso eCanter is the ideal vehicle for urban short-radius distribution. Fuso eCanter vehicles have been in service for DHL, Rhenus and Dachser since the beginning of February.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.