Peugeot Sport and Modex team up to redefine what innovation and performance mean

Peugeot Sport and Modex, leading blockchain-based solutions provider, are pleased to announce their new partnership in the framework of PEUGEOT’s endurance racing project. The two technology companies are looking forward to exploring, strengthening and leveraging the connections between their innovation-driven, performance-oriented brands.

As Official Partner of Peugeot Sport’s Hypercar program for competitive motorsport racing, Modex will support the new 9X8, a hybrid concept car for endurance racing.

Combining cutting-edge hard- and software innovations with radically out-of-the-box design, the 9X8 marks the start of a new chapter in the history of motor racing.

Since its creation in 1981, Peugeot Sport, the iconic French manufacturer, has succeeded in leaving its mark on national and international championships by developing pioneering staples in the motorsport industry. The brand’s latest venture in reshaping the norms with the PEUGEOT 9X8 endurance project is a step toward implementing new and innovative technologies.

“We are delighted to see Modex join the Team PEUGEOT TotalEnergies” says Jean Marc Finot, SVP Stellantis Motorsport. “At Peugeot Sport and Stellantis Motorsport, we know the importance of putting technology at the service of everyday life, and so does Modex, which offers solutions at the cutting edge of innovation and data security. Our two organizations share the same desire to focus on the creation and development of software, a key element of performance. These are shared objectives that naturally led to a partnership.”

Harnessing blue-ocean innovation to deliver stellar performance and open up new horizons is at the very core of Modex’s value proposition and ethos.

Founded in 2017 by a group of entrepreneurs with a passion for innovative technology and a vision to bring the potential of blockchain to the world, Modex has evolved into a leading global provider of blockchain-based solutions with fast-growing footprint in the enterprise and government space.

The firm’s flagship product, Modex Blockchain Database® (BCDB), a patented solution that augments traditional enterprise databases with the capabilities and benefits of blockchain, is a direct reflection of Modex’s vision: to use blockchain technology in order to deliver quantifiable trust to organizations and people worldwide.

Additionally, Modex’s token — the native digital currency that governs the Modex ecosystem and can also be used as a way to store and exchange value directly and securely — is empowering investors worldwide to take a stake in the Modex network of trust.

“Performance, innovation and efficiency are common values between Peugeot Sport and Modex. We are proud to be part of this ambitious project.” says Mihai Ivascu, CEO & Co-Founder Modex. “Peugeot Sport’s commitment to rewrite the book of racing mirrors the ambition that we have, here at Modex, to harness deep technology in order to create new kinds of networks of trust. This is why this partnership will be so nurturing and gratifying for both teams: we’re pursuing the same goals, albeit in different spaces and from different angles.”

Throughout the long-term partnership, the Peugeot Sport and Modex teams will confront their ideas, their inspirations, and their visions of the purpose of technology and innovation in order to create synergy.

SOURCE: Stellantis