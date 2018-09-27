Peugeot showcases three world premieres at the Paris Motor Show 2018

PEUGEOT is presenting three world premieres at the Paris Motor Show (4th – 14th October 2018); the all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW, the fully electric, autonomous PEUGEOT e-LEGEND Concept and the new PEUGEOT Hybrid Plug-in petrol engines.

The first of these world premieres is the SW version of the all-new PEUGEOT 508, being unveiled a few days ahead of the trade launch of the saloon. The all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW breaks the traditions of the hotly contested D-segment estate market and sits low with a dynamic shape, cutting a striking design. It has successfully allied sporty elegance with practicality in its spaciousness, volumes and the accessibility of the boot space.

The all-new PEUGEOT 508 SW’s excellent steering and suspension combine remarkable road hugging performance with perfectly mastered body movements. It is equipped with the latest generation of PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®.

PEUGEOT will also be presenting its vision for the future of driving, with the 100% autonomous, electric, customisable and connected PEUGEOT e-LEGEND CONCEPT, adopting a realistic frame (4.65m in length).

The concept’s style re-interprets the major themes of the 504 Coupé with a lightweight, athletic and chiselled shape. The cab is arched towards the back with broad glazed surfaces, while the front and rear signature lights repeat the three, trade-mark claws.

There are four driving modes available – two autonomous and two manual – with the choice always left up to the driver.

Total immersion inside the passenger compartment is possible, thanks to the FOCAL® acoustics and the 49” digital screen curved towards the occupants, who can watch films, media content or even shots of the road, depending on the driving mode selected.

PEUGEOT is also unveiling its new Plug-in Hybrid petrol engines in Paris. This new range will complement the existing PEUGEOT 3008 SUV and all-new PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW engines. The HYBRID and HYBRID4 (four-wheel drive) engines will be arriving on the all-new PEUGEOT 508 (Fastback and SW) and PEUGEOT 3008 SUV in Autumn 2019.

The PEUGEOT driving experience is being enriched with new driving modes thanks to the fully electric ZEV mode, the efficiency of the four-wheel drive mode (HYBRID4), the power of the Sport mode and the versatility of the Hybrid mode.

The simple and intuitive technology provides the freedom to use a vehicle in multiple environments with a variety of terrains. The new engines allow the choice of two or four-wheel drive, 225 or 300 Hp, fastback, SW or SUV and the option of using four different driving modes.

These two new engines are a clear illustration of PEUGEOT’s vision of unrestricted, exciting and ever-more efficient driving.

The PEUGEOT stand welcomes visitors from 4th – 14th October and covers more than 2000 m² in the heart of Hall 1 (stand C320). It can be easily recognised by its 12.5m long, 4.8m high LION sculpture, developed by designers in the PEUGEOT Design Lab, which celebrates the 160 year anniversary of the emblem.

The new version of the PEUGEOT 208 WRX from PEUGEOT SPORT will be on display, with the three PEUGEOT Total Team drivers on the stand on the 5th October to meet motor sport fans.

Visitors can also see the recently launched all-new PEUGEOT 508, all-new PEUGEOT Rifter and a range of exhibits from the PEUGEOT Design Lab, PEUGEOT Cycles and PEUGEOT Motocycles (PEUGEOT Motocycles stand in Hall 3).

