Peugeot launches the new e-2008 with allure

For the launch of the new 100% electric 2008 in September, Peugeot and the Havas BETC agency have designed a 360° communication campaign that highlights the allure of this impertinent, agile and connected SUV, which stands out from the crowd thanks to its renewed design and electrical performance

ALLURE: “ALLURE is confidence” is the key message of the launch campaign for the new E-2008.

EMOTION: The new E-2008 offers customers the opportunity to chart their own course in style.

EXCELLENCE: A powerful communication campaign across all media.

Unveiled last May, the new Peugeot E-2008 will be marketed in most European markets from September 2023. This launch will be accompanied by a powerful multimedia communication campaign on television, radio, written press, digital, social networks, etc…

Created by Peugeot and the advertising agency Havas BETC, produced by Rofrigo Valdes (Movie Magic International), the launch campaign for the new E-2008 highlights the key quality of this model, which is also one of the fundamental values ​​of the Brand: Allure. “Allure is confidence” is the message that will be conveyed to all media for the launch of the new E-2008.

“Allure is confidence”: the renewed design, connectivity, and electrical performance of the new Peugeot E-2008, as well as its versatility, will enable customers to assert themselves, follow their own path and free themselves from constraints. And nothing has more Allure than someone who is confident in their own path.

The launch campaign for the new Peugeot E-2008 is aimed at customers who are taking their destiny into their own hands. Thirty-somethings who are embarking on active life and want a stylish, versatile, and environmentally friendly car that can accompany them in their evolution. Young seniors looking for elegance and both aesthetic and technical modernity, who will also appreciate the raised driving position and the optimal ergonomics of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® 3D of the new E-2008.

Electrification at the heart of the launch

The new Peugeot 2008 will also be marketed in petrol and diesel versions.

With the presentation of its new 100% electric E-2008, Peugeot is taking another important step in the brand’s journey towards a 100% electric range in 2030.

Two of its essential qualities will be underlined: a range of 406 km, which places it at the best level in its segment, and rapid battery charging, from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes.

SOURCE: Stellantis