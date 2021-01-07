PEUGEOT is launching its PEUGEOT Design Lab studio in São Paulo

Drawing on its know-how, built over 210 years of industrial heritage and 131 years of automotive design, in 2012 PEUGEOT launched the PEUGEOT Design Lab, its design studio serving clients outside the automotive sector.

The technical and human resources of the PEUGEOT Design Centre, where PEUGEOT Design Lab is located, provide it with a unique ability in this field.

“All the imagination and creativity of the designers, combined with the extreme precision that the development of a car requires, will be applied to the development of products and services for PEUGEOT Design Lab’s external clients around the world,” said Matthias HOSSANN, PEUGEOT Design Director.

As a global car manufacturer, PEUGEOT has professionals in its design teams who know that, whatever the field, the perfection of new products is not just about their functionality. “We have to go even further, to deliver at the same time a global experience in harmony with the wishes and aspirations that the customer himself is often unable to detect“, says Fabien DARCHE, PSA Group Design Director in Latin America, who will be at the helm of the activities of the PEUGEOT Design Lab studio in São Paulo. It is this philosophy that enables the PEUGEOT Design Lab team in São Paulo to integrate and support the regional demands for the development of non-automotive products and to work in collaboration with the studios in Paris, Shanghai and San Francisco. Confident and enthusiastic about the PEUGEOT Design Lab – São Paulo project, Fabien DARCHE adds: “We are going to consolidate PEUGEOT Design Lab in Brazil not only by fostering the know-how, experience and excellence of PEUGEOT design from the automotive field, but above all by offering customers the opportunity to detect the refinement and elegance synonymous with PEUGEOT design in other products and services”.

A SPECIALITY: THE GLOBAL BRAND DESIGN

Global Brand Design is the very foundation of the PEUGEOT Design Lab. It is this knowledge of everything that, directly or indirectly, constitutes a brand in the eyes of its clients, i.e. must not only offer products but also build a coherent brand experience. In an increasingly globalised and competitive world, the PEUGEOT Design Lab studio defines a unique and strong brand identity for its clients, which is essential for the identification, success and sustainability of the brand.

As Jean-Philippe IMPARATO, PEUGEOT Brand Director, points out, “Our main mission as a Brand is to anticipate the desires and needs of our clients in terms of quality, safety and content and to funnel all this into a surprising, innovative and attractive project”.

The PEUGEOT Design Lab will therefore be active in fields as varied as Brand Image, Creation, Development, Industrialisation and Communication. The creation of new products can sometimes give rise to co-investment between PEUGEOT Design Lab and the partner brand. Depending on the commitment, this collaboration can vary from partnership to co-branding. Finally, throughout its history, PEUGEOT has displayed a deep social commitment. PEUGEOT Design Lab will continue this tradition by opening its doors to non-profit projects.

ORGANISATION

Arnault GOURNAC – Director of PEUGEOT Design Lab.

A designer by training, Arnault GOURNAC was appointed Director of PEUGEOT Design Lab in May 2019.. He also supervises the PEUGEOT Cycles brand and the design of PEUGEOT lifestyle products.

Fabien DARCHE – Head of the PSA Brazil Design Studio and Head of PEUGEOT Design Lab Brazil.

Frenchman Fabien DARCHE, 41 years old, has a dual technical and design background: a mechanical engineer with a degree from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne in France, specialising in industrial design, which he then furthered in Australia at Queensland University of Technology, where he studied Product Design. Since 2001 he has held several positions in the Design Department of the PSA Group. In particular, he has worked on the creation of concept cars and production vehicles for the group’s brands (PEUGEOT, Citroën and DS), which has enabled him to gain extensive experience in the field of automotive design. He has been working professionally with Brazil since 2008. In 2011 he joined the Latin American Design Centre and in 2020 he became artistic director of the São Paulo Studio.

Marcio ANTUNES – Design Project Manager.

Brazilian, 38 years old, Marcio ANTUNES is a production engineer, graduate of the FEI University Centre (Faculty of Industrial Engineering). He has been involved in project development since 1998, working in different areas of automotive development in Brazil, such as product design, tool development, prototypes and, above all, design industrialisation. He began his career with the PSA Group in 2011, in the field of running prototypes and physical Style models. In 2020 he became Design Project Manager in the Latin American Design Department.

Since 2012, PEUGEOT Design Lab has been working with prestigious clients, including Pleyel pianos, Airbus Aviation and Bénéteau.

PLEYEL PIANO

The Pleyel Piano Factory and PEUGEOT Design Lab have worked together to unveil a piano that reinvents the codes of the world of music.

The mechanism of the piano is lowered to align the lid with the keyboard. For the first time in the history of the piano, the audience can see the artist playing from any angle. This puts the pianist’s hands in the spotlight and creates greater interaction with the audience. In addition, the pianist can hear the sound of his instrument with unprecedented quality. With the lowered mechanism no longer hindering the sound projection, it is immediate.

While the piano will keep its black lacquer as one of the classic codes of the piano universe, Peugeot Design Lab has totally revisited the instrument by striving to change all the traditional codes, in terms of volume, ergonomics and architecture. The piano epitomises the quality and sophistication of the automotive world. For example, its light and structured silhouette sometimes takes on the appearance of a regatta boat hull, with its sculpted surfaces and aerodynamic appearance.

AIRBUS HELICOPTER

The elegant and dynamic lines of the H160 helicopter revisit the visual identity of the helicopters in the Airbus range, and express the generational leap embodied by the model.

The design of the H160 helicopter – at the time the X4 project, was launched by the PEUGEOT Design Lab designers during a style competition, which established Airbus Helicopters’ desire to open up to new influences and set a new standard in terms of style.

The futuristic silhouette of the H160 is enhanced by tapered windows and is the culmination of the work accomplished. The style reinvents the identity of the previous generation helicopter, the Dauphin, whose characteristic nose is now more modern. The fluidity of the H160’s line reflects the efficiency and quiet operation of the aircraft, made possible by multiple innovations: composite material fairing, biplane rear stabiliser, inclined rear tail rotor, Blue Edge blades.

SEA DRIVE CONCEPT

PEUGEOT Design Lab has worked with BENETEAU, the world leader in yachting, to design a functional demonstrator combining the intuitive and natural handling of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with the Ship Control® connected technology developed by BENETEAU. The Sea Drive Concept combines the best of both worlds to explore what the future of the cockpit could be in boating. The Sea Drive Concept is the fruit of a collaboration between two innovative programmes, a bridge between two worlds. At first glance, this demonstrator includes all the different components characteristic of a PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®:

– The compact steering wheel, directly from the automotive world. Just like on the latest productions of the Lion, its size ensures manoeuvrability and ease of use,

– A large 17-inch touch screen displays the Ship Control® interface and provides immediate access to the boat’s electronic features,

– A removable tablet that ensures the main navigation information can be displayed in the pilot’s line of sight,

– Toggle switches on either side of the steering wheel provide direct and permanent access to the main functions.

The expansion of PEUGEOT Design Lab is part of the international development of the Brand, which is seeking to increase its presence throughout the world through to products and services that ensure excellent performance in one of the most competitive markets: the European market.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT