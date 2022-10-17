Revealed soon: the vision for Peugeot’s future generation of e-Native cars

At the Paris Motor Show, Peugeot CEO Linda JACKSON announced today that in the weeks to come she will reveal the Peugeot Inception Concept, the Lion Brand’s vision for the next generation of e-Native cars. The Peugeot Inception Concept will show the quantum leap the Brand is soon to make in focusing on a dedicated 100% electric product offer.

In the meantime, Peugeot continues to capitalise on the success of its e-products and is swiftly extending its electrified range:

• In their respective segments, the E-208 and the E-2008 have been number 1 and 2 for full electric sales in Europe since the beginning of the year.

• 100% electric versions of the new 308 and 308 SW will be launched in 2023, as well as a new E-208 with 15% more output (115 kW) and a range extended by 10.5% (400 km).

• Self-charging Hybrid technology will be introduced across the Peugeot range in 2023, starting with the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 models.

• Peugeot’s offer of plug-in hybrid models is extended with the new Peugeot 408, which has just had its World Premiere in Paris, available in two versions (180 & 225 hp).

“2023 will be Peugeot’s electric year: As early as 2023, we will offer an electrified version of every Peugeot model. But we are also looking far beyond that”, said Linda JACKSON, Peugeot CEO at the Paris Motor Show. “We will also continue to rapidly electrify our range and will launch no less than 5 full electric models within the next 2 years. This means that Peugeot will already have a 100% electric offer for all models in 2025. At the same time, we are preparing the launches of Peugeot’s next generation of e-Native models – based on new platforms designed for pure electric vehicles. This is what will be demonstrated by the Peugeot Inception Concept that we will reveal in the weeks to come. Its name says it all: the Peugeot Inception Concept will open the new 100% electric era for the Peugeot Brand with a promise: As early as 2030, 100% of the Peugeot models sold in Europe will be 100% electric.”

The Peugeot Inception Concept will showcase how the Lion Brand takes advantage of the next generation of electric-native platforms to re-invent the whole automobile experience. Peugeot is profoundly re-designing the interior space, re-shaping driving gestures around the next generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit and creating new digital and physical experiences.

The Peugeot Inception Concept will also bring the design language of the Brand to the next level, while further enhancing its most typical traits – a feline posture and three-claw light signatures.

Resolutely displaying an optimistic vision of the automotive future, the Peugeot Inception Concept will embody the brand’s core values – Allure, Emotion and Excellence – and everything that makes a Peugeot a Peugeot. Marking the beginning of a new era for the brand, the Peugeot Inception Concept will provide a taster of the brand’s next generation of models and show the way for features and technology that Peugeot customers will find on their new Lion-branded car from the middle of the decade.

SOURCE: Stellantis