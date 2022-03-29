Peterbilt announces new natural gas engine for new medium duty trucks

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to announce the availability of the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine in its new medium duty Models 536 and 537

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to announce the availability of the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine in its new medium duty Models 536 and 537.

Peterbilt’s Model 536 is the perfect truck to showcase the latest B6.7N engine, with 200-240 HP and 520-560 lb-ft torque available while emitting 50% lower NOx emissions than current EPA standards. A member of the versatile Peterbilt new medium duty lineup, the non-CDL Class 6 Model 536 is designed to provide drivers class-leading performance with a low cab entry height, excellent visibility, low NVH and room for 3 people within the 2.1m wide cab. Critical information is relayed to drivers through a 7” digital display located in the instrument cluster and featuring an intuitive digital card system fully integrated with the latest Peterbilt safety systems.

In 2007, Peterbilt introduced natural gas engines into the lineup as an option on the Model 320 and has continued to incorporate natural gas engines into the Peterbilt lineup. Today, three natural gas engine platforms are available in several Peterbilt truck models. Medium duty trucks can be configured with the just introduced B6.7N and the L9N featuring 300-320 HP and 860-1,000 lb-ft torque. Heavy duty trucks including the Model 520, Model 567 and Model 579 can be outfitted with the ISX12N featuring 400 HP and 1,450 lb-ft of torque.

“Natural gas engine offerings have been part of the Peterbilt portfolio since the introduction of our first CNG-powered vehicles in 2007. The introduction of the B6.7N is the latest example of our environmental stewardship and ongoing commitment sustainability, extending our near-zero emissions solutions to more applications,” said, Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt Chief Engineer.

SOURCE: Peterbilt