Personnel changes in the Mercedes-Benz Trucks production network: Sven Gräble takes over from Gerald Jank

Change of leadership at Daimler Trucks: The new Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations at Daimler Truck AG is Sven Gräble. He succeeds Gerald Jank, who will retire on January 31, 2021, after more than 32 years with the company. In his new role, Sven Gräble is responsible for the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, which includes the European sites in Wörth, Aksaray (Turkey) and Molsheim (France), as well as São Bernardo do Campo and Juiz de Fora (Brazil). He is also responsible for Daimler truck production in Russia and truck business development there, as well as for Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks business development.

After joining the Daimler Group in 2001 as part of the International Management Associate Program and holding various positions in the passenger car organization, Sven Gräble has already been working in the commercial vehicle division of the Daimler Group for more than ten years. He has many years of international and wide-ranging experience: since 2009, he has worked for Daimler Trucks Asia in India and Japan. There, he was initially responsible for setting up the commercial vehicle site of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) in Chennai, India. After further positions at DICV in India and Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks & Buses Corporation in Japan, he most recently held the position as Head of Operations and Life Cycle Management Trucks & Buses in Asia since 2017. In this role, his responsibilities included production, supplier management and logistics for the truck and bus plants in Japan, Portugal and Indonesia, and he was also responsible for strategy and product lifecycle management at Daimler Trucks Asia.

Sven Gräble will take over as Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations from Gerald Jank, who will retire on January 31, 2021. Gerald Jank joined the former Daimler-Benz AG in 1988 after completing his studies as an engineer. In the course of his professional life, he has held several management positions in the Daimler Group’s passenger car and truck divisions in the areas of development, production and sales, both within Germany and internationally. Among other things, Gerald Jank assumed responsibility for the Mercedes-Benz truck plant in Aksaray, Turkey, in 2009. This was followed by further positions as Head of the engine plant in Mannheim, Vice President Business Development Daimler Trucks in Russia and Head of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth. Since September 2017, Gerald Jank was responsible for the global Mercedes-Benz truck production network as Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations, for the business unit Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks and the business activities of Daimler Trucks in Russia.

SOURCE: Daimler