Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: Jürgen Distl becomes head of production network

Jürgen Distl will take over Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations as of January 1, 2023 and will be responsible for the production network.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen/Stuttgart – Jürgen Distl (44), Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Mercedes-Benz Trucks, will be responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations as of January 1, 2023. He will succeed Sven Gräble and manage the Mercedes-Benz Trucks production network, which includes the sites in Wörth (Germany), Aksaray (Turkey) and Molsheim (France). He will continue to be responsible for Finance & Controlling Mercedes-Benz Trucks as CFO. Furthermore, he will also be in charge of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks in his new role.

Jürgen Distl joined Daimler Group in 2003 and held various functions at Mercedes-Benz Trucks in the Finance & Controlling division until 2007. Until 2009, he was Assistant to the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Trucks before moving to Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks as CFO. From 2012 to 2019, Jürgen Distl held various senior controlling positions, for example for Daimler Truck North America, Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars and Daimler Truck Global Powertrain. Since the end of 2019, Jürgen Distl has been responsible as CFO for all financial topics at Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Jürgen Distl is a very experienced and strong leader with a holistic view of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks business. I am convinced that he will do an excellent job leading our operations team, by continuously driving operational improvements and also managing the changeover to zero emission vehicles. I wish him success for this important task.”

Sven Gräble (49), who currently heads the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations, is leaving the company at his own request. The graduate aerospace engineer began his career at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth in 2001. He held various senior positions, among others, at Daimler Trucks Asia in India and Japan, where he played a key role in setting up the commercial vehicle site of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) in Chennai, India.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I would like to thank Sven Gräble for his commitment and achievements over the past 21 years. He has successfully developed the production network at Daimler Truck and has been key in developing a lean mindset throughout the organization. The Mercedes-Benz Trucks team and I wish him all the best for his future,” said Karin Rådström.

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks