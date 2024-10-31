Pendragon Vehicle Management partners with Targa Telematics to deliver innovative solutions to their fleet customers

Targa Telematics, a global leader in IoT technologies and digital solutions for connected mobility, has partnered with Pendragon Vehicle Management (PVM), one of the UK’s top 15 leasing companies and part of one of the UK’s leading motor groups Lithia UK

Targa Telematics, a global leader in IoT technologies and digital solutions for connected mobility, has partnered with Pendragon Vehicle Management (PVM), one of the UK’s top 15 leasing companies and part of one of the UK’s leading motor groups Lithia UK. Through this partnership, Targa Telematics will provide cutting-edge technology to PVM, enabling them to offer advanced and comprehensive solutions to their fleet customers. PVM will be able to deliver a full suite of fleet management services, leveraging the expertise of one of the largest players in the industry.

Targa Telematics connects over 3.5 million vehicles globally and has extensive experience in providing solutions tailored to the vehicle leasing and car rental sectors. Their portfolio ranges from end-to-end services to the integration of specific elements such as aggregated data—including OEM connected data—microservices, IoT platforms, an extensive partner ecosystem, and managed services. Targa Telematics ensures secure and reliable data integration, allowing leasing companies to reduce downtime, maintain full visibility over critical vehicle information, and protect the value of connected assets.

Through this partnership, PVM will gain significantly enhanced visibility into its leased vehicles, offering updated insights into vehicle health and performance while minimizing risks such as theft and Vehicle Off-Road (VOR) incidents. Additionally, PVM can help its customers manage their fleets more efficiently, control costs, improve operational efficiency, increase the safety of drivers, vehicles, and goods, ensure compliance, and proactively support the transition to more sustainable fleet operations. The technology provides fleet managers with live monitoring, actionable insights, and a range of features to make informed decisions and optimize resource allocation.

Chris Horbowyj, UK Commercial Director at Targa Telematics UK, commented: “Targa Telematics already supports some of the leading players across Europe. This partnership with PVM comes at a critical time of growth for both companies and underscores the flexibility and capabilities of Targa Telematics. PVM valued the ability to offer their customers a unified platform to monitor all vehicles, whether through OEM integration or Targa Telematics’ advanced telematics devices. This provides a seamless experience with full fleet visibility. By showcasing our reliability in delivering innovative technological solutions, we aim to strengthen our industry presence and contribute to a more efficient and sustainable future.”

Phil Wilbraham, GVP for Pendragon Vehicle Management added: “We’re delighted to get to work with Targa Telematics in offering a class-leading service for our customers. The opportunity to have a platform that gives a link up with OEM integration and Targa Telematics’ devices as Chris mentioned above allows us a flexibility in the market to help all our customers throughout their fleet as part of a wider service offering. We look forward to being able to utilise the Targa Telematics product with our existing and future customer base.”

