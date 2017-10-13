Paul Asel, Managing Partner, Nokia Growth Partners confirmed for Connected Car California

Paul Asel, Managing Partner, Nokia Growth Partners has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Paul has more than 25 years of investment experience across the US, Europe and Asia. Paul was an early investor in several US$1bn+ exits, including UCWeb and Ganji, the two largest technology acquisitions in China. Other successful exits include KongZhong, DQ Entertainment, Morpho and Madhouse.

Paul has been engaged in acquisitions and IPOs valued cumulatively at over US$25bn. He is currently focused on NGP’s investments in the US and Asia in the mobile, IOT and automotive sectors.

Paul is currently on the Boards of CityMaps, Gigwalk, Intermedia, Whistle, Workfusion and Zubie. Prior to NGP, Paul was responsible for technology investments in Asia at the International Finance Corporation.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.