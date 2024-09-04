Paris Motorshow 2024: Renault Group, the most progressive European automotive company, with 5 stands, 7 world premiere and 2 concept cars

Loyal to motor shows, Renault Group will be present at the 2024 Paris Motor Show with all its brands and 5 stands: Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize and Renault PRO+

From 14 (media day) to 20 October 2024, with 5 stands and its 4 brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize – Renault Group will be present at the Paris Motor Show, Porte de Versailles (hall 6). With 7 world premiere and 2 concept cars, the Group is accelerating its transformation to become the most progressive European automotive company.

Renault: Innovation and 100% electric offensive

Launched into a technological and product dynamic, Renault first led an offensive in the C and D segments, to offer European customers a dual range of vehicles, 100% electric on the one hand, and hybrid on the other.

At the Paris Motor Show, the brand will unveil Renault 4 as a world premiere, a B-segment electric vehicle. It is being developed in partnership with Ampere, the intelligent electric vehicle specialist. It will support the brand’s electric offensive alongside Renault 5, one of the highly anticipated vehicles of the show, and very soon New Twingo in the A-segment.

Major presentations:

E-Tech electric range including Renault 4, Renault 5 and Scenic elected car of the year 2024.

A concept car embodying the brand’s future in terms of sustainability and decarbonization.

E-Tech full hybrid range including Symbioz and Rafale

Renault Pro+: The next generation vans

On its Renault Pro+ stand, Renault will exhibit a concept car foreshadowing the next generation of vans. The brand will also present the new Master H2-Tech prototype, a hydrogen version that will complete the electric and ICE offer, developed by HYVIA, joint-venture between Renault Group and Plug. The entire Renault Light Commercial Vehicles range as well as a selection of converted vehicles will also be on the stand.

Major presentations:

A next generation commercial vehicle concept car

New Master H2-Tech prototype

Renault Light Commercial Vehicles Range

Dacia: Redefining the essentials to offer the best value for money on the market

Dacia will present its entire range at the Motor Show: New Duster, New Spring, Sandero, the best-selling vehicle in Europe this year and Jogger.

The brand will also exhibit a new vehicle to launch its offensive in the C-segment.

Finally, the public will be able to discover the Sandrider prototype in its final livery, with which the brand is taking part in the Dakar Rally and the World-Rally Raid Championship from 2025.

Major presentations:

Dacia range including New Duster and New Spring

A new vehicle in the C-segment

Sandrider prototype to compete in the Dakar Rally and the World Rally-Raid Championship from 2025

Alpine: An exclusive brand with racing in its DNA

Alpine will exhibit its brand-new show car as a world premiere, foreshadowing the next Dream Garage vehicle, alongside the A290 on sale since this summer.

Committed to low-emission sports vehicles, Alpine will also unveil Alpenglow Hy6 as a world premiere, powered by the brand’s all-new 6-cylinder hydrogen-combustion engine.

The iconic A110 will also be part of the event to present, to all Alpine lovers, the brand’s current and future models in a sporty setting integrating the current A524.

Major presentations:

Electric range: A new show car and the A290

Hydrogen prototype: Alpenglow Hy6

Alpine A110: with examples of its new Atelier Alpine customization options

Mobilize: Micromobility and charging solutions

Mobilize will present as a world premiere the production models of Duo, the electric quadricycle available with and without a licence, and Bento, the micro-utility vehicle for urban and suburban environments.

Mobilize will also exhibit its home charging and fast charging solutions to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Major presentations:

Duo, Bento

Charging solutions: Mobilize Fast Charge and Mobilize Powerbox

[1] Renault: R4, a concept car; Dacia: A new C-segment vehicle; Alpine: a new show car, Alpenglow Hy6; Mobilize: Duo and Bento

