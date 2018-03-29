Paccar production outlook to 2022 – a new Automotive World report

Paccar is heading for its 80th consecutive year of profit in 2018 – a remarkable feat in an industry with such pronounced cyclicality. The truck manufacturer produced almost 159,000 trucks in 2017, making it the world’s eighth largest producer of >16t trucks. In 2019, the company should reach a new output peak unless knocked off course by a global trade war.

Jonathan Storey, author of ‘Paccar production outlook to 2022’, commented: “While investors are always reminded that past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future, Paccar’s record should inspire some confidence that it knows how to respond to competitive threats. We believe that if the truck industry is to be disrupted by electric vehicle technology, then Paccar will not be a victim – it will be in the vanguard just as soon as it makes commercial sense to be.”

This exclusive Automotive World report discusses Paccar’s production outlook to 2022, and considers the truck manufacturer’s manufacturing strategy, financial and corporate management, and its ability to respond to potential industry disruption.

Download Paccar production outlook to 2022 to read about Paccar’s vehicle production strategy over the next five years.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Markets & models

Chapter 3: Production strategy

Appendix (excel)

o Paccar production by brand (2013-2017)

o Paccar production forecasts by brand (2018-2022)

INFO

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/data/paccar-production-outlook-2022/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.