Paccar production outlook to 2022

March 29, 2018

Paccar is heading for its 80th consecutive year of profit in 2018 – a remarkable feat in an industry with such pronounced cyclicality. The truck manufacturer produced 158,900 trucks in 2017, making it the world’s eighth largest producer of >16t trucks.

This exclusive Automotive World report discusses Paccar’s production outlook to 2022.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview
  • Chapter 2: Markets & models
  • Chapter 3: Production strategy
  • Appendix (excel)

o    Paccar production by brand (2013-2017)

o    Paccar production forecasts by brand (2018-2022)

 

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

