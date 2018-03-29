 Paccar production outlook to 2022

Paccar is heading for its 80th consecutive year of profit in 2018 – a remarkable feat in an industry with such pronounced cyclicality. The truck manufacturer produced 158,900 trucks in 2017, making it the world’s eighth largest producer of >16t trucks.
This exclusive Automotive World report discusses Paccar’s production outlook to 2022.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview
- Chapter 2: Markets & models
- Chapter 3: Production strategy
- Appendix (excel)
o Paccar production by brand (2013-2017)
o Paccar production forecasts by brand (2018-2022)
…
