Opel highlights 2023: 15 electrified models already in portfolio

Electrified top models: Astra GSe, Astra Sports Tourer GSe and Grandland GSe

2023 represents a special year in the electrification of Opel. No fewer than 15 models from the brand with the Blitz are already electrified today. Sales of the new Opel Corsa Electric began a few months ago, as did those of the new Astra Electric and the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric, one of the very first all-electric estates on the market. Equally electrifying was Opel’s appearance at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September. The highlight was the visionary Opel Experimental, with which Opel gave insights into the future of the brand and upcoming models.

Opel generated yet more passion and excitement with the third season of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”, the world’s first electric one-make rally cup. Among the numerous highlights was the DMSB Sustainability Award 2023 and a special art car, the Opel Corsa Rally Electric designed by Elisa Klinkenberg. Equally unique is the Opel Rocks e-XTREME, which caused a stir wherever it appeared.

Also eye-catching and above all electric are the newest editions of Opel’s light commercial vehicles, the recently unveiled Opel Combo, VivaroandMovano. The brand with the Blitz will continue to follow its clear direction in 2024, when Opel will celebrate further electrifying highlights as well as 125 years of automobile manufacturing.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl: “We are making mobility electric, easy and exciting. At the IAA Mobility alone we presented three pioneering world premieres – the visionary Opel Experimental, the new Astra Sports Tourer and the new Corsa Electric. We also continued to enter new markets, most recently Algeria.”

Dynamic start to 2023: Opel GSe models live up to the name

The models from the Opel sub-brand GSe became orderable at the start of the year. GSe stands for “Grand Sport electric” and the top variants live up to the name. The Astra GSe, Astra Sports Tourer GSe and Grandland GSe are equipped with a special chassis featuring KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology and as top-of-the-range plug-in hybrids with up to 221 kW/300 hp system output and 520 Newton meters of maximum torque deliver extremely strong performance (fuel consumption according to WLTP1: 1.3-1.2 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions 30-27 g/km). With this unique combination, the driver and passengers of Opel’s GSe models can travel in a sporty, dynamic and responsible way. Inside, GSe-exclusive performance seats make the driver and front passenger feel fully integrated into the vehicle.

Excellent seats are not only reserved for drivers and front passengers of top model variants, Opel has been offering especially comfortable seating for around 20 years. Opel customers have benefitted from the ergonomic seats certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken/Action for Healthy Backs) since 2003.

Three world premieres at two locations: Opel at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

At this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich, Opel showed how to combine tradition with innovation on the way to an electrified future. Featuring three world premieres, Opel welcomed trade visitors and the public with two sustainable booths at the summit and in the city.

The pioneering Opel Experimental stands for everything that defines Opel and the central brand pillars “Greenovation”, “Detox” and “Modern German”. It is fully electric, reducing the carbon footprint; it has a bold and pure design and focusses on the essentials; and it fascinates with its impressive proportions, intelligent aerodynamic solutions, highly efficient use of space and state-of-the-art lighting technology, including the new Opel Blitz logo that is illuminated for the first time.

Electric pioneers: New Astra Sports Tourer Electric and Corsa Electric

With the order books for the new Astra Electric opening in early summer, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric was a star of the show at the IAA Mobility in September. One of the first all-electric estates on the market, the electric pioneer impresses not only with its bold and pure design, spaciousness and comfort, but also with its locally emissions-free performance. The electric motor delivers 115 kW/156 hp and a powerful 270 Newton meters of maximum torque. And while many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Best of all, the order books for the electric estate opened as the world premiere took place.

The new edition of the best-selling Opel Corsa shows how sustainable, locally emissions-free mobility can also function in the small car market segment. As could be seen at the IAA Mobility, the designers have made the Corsa even more modern and even more stylish. The most striking exterior feature is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, the characteristic brand fascia with further developed Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix Light. The new Corsa Electric now offers two all-electric drivetrains: a new option with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 405 kilometres range as well as the proven variant with 100 kW/136 hp and up to 354 kilometres range (WLTP2). Like the newest variants of the Astra and Co., the newcomer is optionally available with a fully digital cockpit based on the integrated Snapdragon® Cockpit-Platform from Qualcomm Technologies3. The infotainment features enhanced graphics, multimedia and computer vision capabilities to provide a more integrated, contextually aware and constantly adaptive cockpit system that can evolve to meet its passengers’ preferences.

Campaigns with wow factor: Mokka Electric and Corsa Electric in the spotlight

Opel is also making a strong statement with the innovative “Yes, of Corsa” campaign which answers important questions about the small car’s qualities. Short, to the point and lots of fun, it is aimed at people who are looking for easy, exciting electric mobility. A foretaste of the new light-hearted way of reaching out to customers had earlier been given by the equally electrifying campaign “Pumped with Energy – Opel Mokka Electric”. The “star” alongside the eye-catching SUV itself was a bright yellow charging cable that comes to life when it encounters the Mokka.

Rally car with a message: Opel Corsa Rally Electric by Elisa Klinkenberg

Modern, progressive and always ready to surprise – Opel again provided the proof with this year’s ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”. In its third season, the world’s first electric one-make rally cup continued to deliver not only excitement and dynamism but also diversity, as demonstrated by the Corsa Rally Electric designed by Elisa Klinkenberg. In the colours green, white, pink and red, the unconventional “Art Car” brought a fresh spirit to the field of electric Corsa rally cars. The word “E[M]POWER”, in white letters on the black roof, stands not only for the power of electricity, which drives all the Cup cars, but also for the power of the increasing number of female participants. The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup also stands for sustainability, for which the pioneering concept recently received the DMSB Sustainability Award from the German Motor Sport Federation.

Electrification with the “wow” factor is also delivered by the Opel Rocks e-XTREME, the winner of the #OpelDesignHack. The one-off vehicle demonstrates a fun-loving approach to quadricycles with its distinctive outboard wheels, front double wishbones and bright yellow roll-over hoop. The unique off-road creation pulled a crowd wherever it appeared this year.

Electric and fit for the future: New Opel commercial vehicles and people carriers

In addition to passenger cars, Opel is also a leader in light commercial vehicles and recently presented the new generations of the Opel Combo, Vivaro and Movano. Each newcomer brings fresh styling to the LCV segment. The highlights of the redesigned cockpits include new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible infotainment systems with colour touchscreens up to 10 inches in size.

The battery-electric versions of the new Opel Combo, Opel Vivaro and Opel Movano will continue to offer uncompromised usability similar to that of the respective combustion engine variants. Thanks to state-of-the-art battery technologies and enhancements such as further improved drivetrain efficiency, all three will therefore continue to offer class-leading, locally emissions-free battery-electric range. They also score points with their cargo capacities and load-carrying capabilities. In addition, the Vivaro HYDROGEN will be joined in future by a fuel cell version of Opel’s largest LCV, the Movano HYDROGEN.

As recently announced, the new Opel Combo Electric and Opel Zafira Electric people carriers are also waiting in the wings. With these spacious vehicles, (large) families, shuttle services and the like can look forward to even more style and connectivity while also travelling further on a single charge of the battery. The new Combo Electric will offer a driving range of up to 330 km (+50 km in comparison to the previous model) and the new Zafira Electric even covers up to 350 km (+20 km) locally emissions-free (preliminary WLTP2 data; vehicles not yet available).

Clear direction for 2024: Consistent implementation of electrification

The electrification and excitement at Opel will continue next year when the focus will be on three important milestones. In 2024, Opel will celebrate 125 years of automobile manufacturing and will offer at least one battery-electric model in every carline, including the Crossland successor and the all-new Grandland. Opel is thus continuing to consistently drive the change towards electromobility. The new Grandland will be built at the Eisenach plant in Thuringia, in which Stellantis is investing more than €130 million for the purpose.

[1] Values determined using the more realistic WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) test method which replaces the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure. A vehicle’s consumption, CO 2 emissions and range not only depend on the efficient use of energy by the vehicle but are also influenced by driving style and other non-technical factors. The information on consumption and emissions does not refer to an individual vehicle and is intended solely for purposes of comparison between the various vehicle types.

[2] Range values determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

[3] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

