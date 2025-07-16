MFTBC conducts largest ever mid-career hiring drive

Triple-digit hiring planned in Asia, Middle East and Europe

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) today announced the start of their largest ever mid-career hiring drive. As a result of MFTBC’s spin-off from parent company Daimler Truck and planned integration with Hino Motors, as well as the ongoing development of the FUSO brand, over 300 new permanent positions have become available. The hiring drive will center in Japan, Portugal and UAE.

While even more positions are expected to become available after the integration’s planned start in April 2026, these 300+ jobs are already open in MFTBC* group entities around the globe. As the CV industry tackles challenges associated with CASE technology trends and driver shortages, MFTBC is aiming to increase its competitiveness by recruiting professionals in fields ranging from R&D, Supply Chain, Quality Management, Procurement, International Sales and After sales, IT, Finance, Legal and Compliance to HR.

As a commercial vehicle manufacturer serving approximately 170 markets worldwide, MFTBC has an extremely diverse workforce made up of more than 65 nationalities. Although the company is based in Japan, approximately 1,100 of its 10,000+ workforce is non-Japanese. MFTBC was the first automotive OEM in Japan to introduce a remote work policy back in 2014, which continues to offer employees options for flex time and remote work within Japan.

Positions are being posted on the company’s job portal: 三菱ふそうトラック・バス株式会社 / Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

SOURCE: Fuso