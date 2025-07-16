Mercedes-Benz expands collaboration with Microsoft to boost in-car productivity with Enhanced Meetings for Teams app, Intune integration and Microsoft 365 Copilot

Enhanced Meetings for Microsoft Teams app: Mercedes‑Benz is first OEM to enable in-car camera use while driving

Mercedes‑Benz is setting a new standard for in-car productivity with the latest suite of Microsoft business productivity and collaboration tools. Starting with the all-new CLA, customers will be able to access the latest version of the Meetings for Teams app. It brings enhanced functionality and the ability to use the built-in vehicle camera to participate in Teams calls on the move. Additionally, Mercedes‑Benz is the first OEM to natively integrate Microsoft Intune – the cross-platform tool for managing devices and apps – directly into the vehicle’s new operating system, MB.OS. Mercedes‑Benz is also working with Microsoft on bringing Microsoft 365 Copilot into the vehicle. Rollout of the productivity enhancements will start this summer with the MB.OS powered fourth-generation MBUX[1] in the new CLA.[2]

Enhanced Meetings for Teams app: bringing in-car productivity to a new level

Mercedes‑Benz is launching a new version of its Meetings for Teams app. With this update, drivers can use the in-car camera while driving, allowing other participants to see them during a meeting. Given the brand’s focus on safety, the use of the camera abides by the laws of each country and has been approved for use on the move. To minimise distraction and maximise safety while driving, the meeting video stream turns off automatically as soon as the camera is activated. As a result, the driver will never see any shared screens or slides – and the camera can be turned off at any time.

Moreover, the updated Meetings for Teams app provides business customers with an even more efficient way to work within the vehicle. Featuring a new dashboard, it has a function labelled “Next Meetings” for upcoming appointments and enables quick access to frequent contacts. There’s also an expanded chat function that facilitates reading and writing messages. Integration of voice control for text input and the ability to jump directly from the calendar into a Teams meeting provide a seamless user experience.

Microsoft Intune: enables the ultimate secure workspace on wheels

Mercedes‑Benz has now integrated Microsoft Intune into MB.OS to create a secure, enterprise-compliant ecosystem for the future of mobile work. Customers can log in with their business accounts and switch between applications effortlessly, taking productivity while on the move to a new level[3]. Microsoft Intune enables the separation of private and business data and allows IT administrators to centrally manage access rights and security policies. By doing so, Mercedes‑Benz ensures that the vehicle meets the same enterprise-grade security standards as mobile devices like company smartphones. This integration supports the use of productivity apps like MBUX Notes and Calendar. The rollout will occur in Europe and the USA.

Generative AI via Microsoft 365 Copilot: next-level productivity companion on the road

Mercedes‑Benz and Microsoft are also working together to integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot into the latest vehicles. This will be one of the world’s first application of its kind in a car and will help users prepare for upcoming meetings with the aid of advanced AI. Using voice prompts, drivers can summarise emails, retrieve or query client preferences and details, and manage daily tasks without distraction. Microsoft 365 Copilot has the potential to transform the vehicle into a third workspace, complementing the office and the home office.

“Through our industry-leading collaboration with Microsoft, we are making it even easier for our customers to stay productive while on the move. By integrating the latest Microsoft workspace tools, such as Microsoft Teams, directly into our new operating system, MB.OS, we’ve created an intuitive and safe user experience that boosts efficiency and reduces distractions at the same time.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

[1] Features also require an active Entertainment Package Plus and data volume.

[2] The availability of functions, features and services depends on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market.

[3] To use Microsoft Intune with your business account in your car, the function needs to be activated by your IT administration.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz