Porsche: Production milestone: One millionth Macan rolls off the line in Leipzig

The Porsche plant in Leipzig has last week produced its one millionth Macan

The Porsche plant in Leipzig has last week produced its one millionth Macan. The compact SUV has been manufactured in the city since 2013 and has achieved great popularity worldwide ever since. During the 2024 financial year, 82,795 vehicles were delivered to customers.

“The Macan is inseparably linked to Leipzig,” says Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Management Board of Porsche Leipzig GmbH. “The model represents growth and change like no other. It symbolises both the expansion of the site into a full factory between 2011 and 2013 and the start of the plant’s entry into the era of electromobility.”

The decision to choose Leipzig as the production site for the Macan was made in 2011, which led to the former assembly plant being extensively expanded and developed into a full factory with its own body shop and paint shop. In doing so, 1,500 new jobs were created.

“With the Macan, Porsche has developed over the past 12 years into one of the most important economic drivers and employers in the Central Germany region,” says Rupp. In 2024, the second generation of the Macan, which features a fully electric drive system, went into series production. The plant is now once again expanding, with an additional body shop and an axle production facility being introduced. Today, the plant produces vehicles with three types of powertrains – combustion, hybrid, and electric, with a high degree of flexiblility and on a single production line.

The anniversary vehicle: a Macan 4 in Frozen Blue Metallic

The milestone anniversary vehicle is a Macan 4 in the striking colour Frozen Blue Metallic. The car’s equipment highlights include a two-tone leather interior in Black and Chalk, Adaptive Sports Seats, a heated GT Sports leather steering wheel, a head-up display with augmented reality technology, and a panoramic roof. Thanks to its overboost power output of up to 300 kW (408 hp), the Macan 4 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of up to 220 km/h. The model features a powerful high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 100 kWh, providing a range of up to 612 kilometres. A charging capacity of 270 kW, on compatible 800-volt DC charging points, enables the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 21 minutes.

The car was handed over today to its new owner, Stefan Schmidt from Kiel in Germany, at the Porsche Experience Center Leipzig, which is located at the factory. “I find the Macan thrilling because of its sporty features combined with its everyday usability,” says the 62-year-old entrepreneur. Factory collection of new cars in Leipzig includes a test drive on the factory’s own racetrack in an identical model. Here, customers can get to know their new vehicle under the expert guidance of an instructor and experience how it behaves at the limit. “Collecting the car from the factory here in Leipzig, as well as experiencing the track with its corners based on those from other famous circuits, are definitely highlights. Today I truly felt the passion of the Porsche brand up close,” says Schmidt.

Leipzig production: highly flexible and multiple award-winning

The Porsche plant in Leipzig began production in 2002 as the second Porsche manufacturing site alongside the headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Around 5,000 employees work there, producing the Macan and Panamera models. Until 2017, the Cayenne SUV was also manufactured in Leipzig, as well as the legendary Carrera GT supercar from 2003 to 2006.

The site also includes a Porsche Experience Centre with a racetrack and off-road course. The plant has received multiple awards for its intelligent production and sustainable practices, including the ‘Lean and Green Management Award’ in 2021 and ‘Factory of the Year’ in 2023.

SOURCE: Porsche