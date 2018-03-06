OnGuardACTIVE available on Peterbilt medium duty lineup

Today Peterbilt Motors Company announced the availability of WABCO’s OnGuardACTIVE™ safety system on its medium duty Models 348, 337 and 220.

OnGuardACTIVE is an advanced driver assistance system that provides the driver with acoustic, visual and haptic alerts in potentially dangerous situations. The system will also engage the braking system to prevent a collision with a moving or stationary vehicle in the event the driver does not respond soon enough. The system is always on for vehicle speeds above 15mph even when cruise control is disabled.

The adaptive cruise control function will help reduce driver fatigue in congested traffic and make cruise control a more useful feature by automatically adjusting vehicle speed relative to the vehicle ahead in order to maintain a pre-set following distance.

“Providing our customers with the best possible solutions for the safety of the driver is the top priority for Peterbilt,” said Peterbilt Chief Engineer, Scott Newhouse. “Adding WABCO’s OnGuardACTIVE to the medium duty line up is a big step towards giving those customers an option to increase safety.”

The safety system will be available for order on Peterbilt Models 337 and 348 beginning March 2018. The Model 220 availability is scheduled by mid-year 2018.

