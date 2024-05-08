Lamborghini Urus SE: The first plug-in hybrid super SUV arrives in the Middle East

New design, 800 CV of power, and over 60km range in electric mode offers regional customers best-in-class performance and top speed in its category

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the debut of its Urus SE – the first plug-in hybrid super SUV – in the Middle East. The all-new model was unveiled to Lamborghini customers and media during an exclusive event at One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai.

Featuring a new design, optimised aerodynamics, unprecedented on-board technology and an 800 CV hybrid powertrain, the PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version moves on Urus S in terms of comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions and driving pleasure. Thanks to its “two hearts”, thermal and electric, the torque and power values are the highest ever, giving the SE a unique place in its category and boasting an 80% reduction in emissions.

The Urus SE offers an unparalleled driving experience also thanks to the plug-in hybrid system, which helps to improve the vehicle’s performance and dynamics on any surface and in any condition: more torque and power at any rpm is provided by way of innovative technical solutions such as the introduction of the electric torque vectoring system between the two axles, and the electronic rear differential.

“With the Urus we changed the paradigms of the SUV world, ushering in a new segment” commented Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman & CEO. “In just a few years, the Urus has become our brand’s bestseller, enabling Lamborghini to attract new customers and strengthen its position in the most important markets. With the Urus SE, we’ve taken another step towards the future in line with our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, moving ahead with the electrification of the range and the path toward decarbonization that began with the introduction of the Revuelto super sports car in March 2023.”

Speaking at the Middle East launch event, Lamborghini’s regional manager, Paolo Saltori, commented: “The new Urus SEsets a new standard in the super SUV hybrid segment in the key Middle East market. The Urus SE is best-in-class and harmoniously combines different qualities, ensuring an experience like no other. We are delighted to be bringing this very special model to our valued clientele in the region.”

SOURCE: Lamborghini