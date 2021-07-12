On the way towards climate neutrality: Martin Daum and EU Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, in the podcast discussion

In the latest episode of his podcast Transportation Matters, Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG, speaks with EU Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean

In the latest episode of his podcast Transportation Matters, Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG, speaks with EU Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean. Together they discuss the way forward towards climate neutrality – a topic that is of the highest relevance for both the transportation industry and society as a whole.

The EU is to be climate-neutral by 2050. This new objective of the EU Green Deal gives both citizens of the EU and companies the legal security and scope to plan which are necessary to shaping the transition to climate neutrality. “Climate neutrality” means that the emitted greenhouse gas must not exceed the amount that can be absorbed by nature.

The podcast discussion looks at the right technologies and instruments that can contribute to accelerating the transition to CO2-neutral transportation. It also examines the position of the EU in comparison with other regions in the world with regard to decarbonisation.

“The transport sector is under pressure to cut its emissions, and the clock is ticking: the European Green Deal sets the target of reducing transport emissions by 90% by 2050.

As our Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy makes clear, hitting this target means greater operational efficiency. It means having viable alternatives available. And it means the massive deployment of sustainable, alternative fuels and the cars, lorries, planes, ships, trains that will use them,” says Adina Vălean.

Martin Daum adds: “We are all agreed on the goal: all of us – politics, businesses and society want to fight climate change and we all want to achieve climate neutrality. Now the question is what is the correct way to achieve that? We urgently need to come to an agreement about that, in the transportation sector in particular: what new technologies should we rely on and what kind of regulatory framework do we need so that the greatest number possible of CO2-neutral trucks and buses is put on the roads as quickly as possible? We at Daimler Truck have a very clear idea of that and I am delighted to be able to discuss the way forward for us in detail with EU Commissioner, Adina Vălean, in our podcast.”

About the podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses

Transportation Matters is the first CEO Podcast of the transportation industry. Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, speaks with international guests on topics ranging from the future of transport to sustainability and all the way to leadership knowledge. Following the successful first and second season, the third season started with new and interesting guests started in May this year. This is the third episode of the third season.

Transportation Matters and the latest episode with Adina Vălean can be accessed and subscribed to at:

Daimler Truck Corporate Website: http://d.ai/daimlerhub-av

Apple: http://d.ai/apple-av

Deezer: http://d.ai/deezer-av

Google: http://d.ai/google-av

Spotify: http://d.ai/spotify-av

YouTube: http://d.ai/youtube-av

SOURCE: Daimler