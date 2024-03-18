OmniVision announces automotive image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology now compatible with NVIDIA Omniverse for autonomous driving development

OmniVision, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced that its OX08D10 8-megapixel CMOS image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology is now compatible with the NVIDIA Omniverse™ development platform

OmniVision, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced that its OX08D10 8-megapixel CMOS image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology is now compatible with the NVIDIA Omniverse™ development platform. OmniVision is demonstrating the solution at booth 636 during NVIDIA GTC, taking place through March 21 at the San Jose Convention Center.

NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform of application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits (SDKs) and services that enables developers to easily integrate Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and RTX rendering technologies into their 3D applications and services. Such applications include high-fidelity, physically based simulation for accelerated autonomous vehicle (AV) development.

The recently announced OX08D10 is the first image sensor that features OmniVision’s new 2.1-micron (µm) TheiaCel™ technology, which harnesses the capabilities of next-generation lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) and OmniVision’s DCG™ high dynamic range (HDR) technology to accurately capture LED lights without any flickering artifact for nearly all driving conditions. TheiaCel™ enables the OX08D10 to achieve HDR image capture at up to 200 meters. This range is the sweet spot for delivering the best balance between SNR1 and dynamic range and is optimal for automotive exterior camera applications. The OX08D10 features industry-leading low-light performance and low power consumption in a compact size that is 50% smaller than other exterior cabin sensors in its class.

“The OX08D10 is OmniVision’s flagship image sensor that features our TheiaCel™ technology, ushering in a new era to low-light sensitivity in an easy-to-implement solution that yields dramatic improvements in image quality,” said Dr. Paul Wu, head of automotive product marketing, OmniVision. “We are proud to be part of the ecosystem of NVIDIA partners who are working together to accelerate AV development. Today, we are excited to announce that the OX08D10 is now compatible with NVIDIA Omniverse, a powerful platform for high-fidelity sensor simulation capabilities, reducing automotive OEM development efforts and cost.”

