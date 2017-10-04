Oliver Hoffman takes over as the new head of technical development at Audi Sport

Oliver Hoffmann (40) took over as Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH on October 1. He succeeds Stephan Reil (52) in this role, and is now responsible for the upcoming product campaign from the Audi subsidiary brand. By 2020, the number of Audi Sport series production models is set to increase from 11 to 16.

Most recently, Oliver Hoffmann worked on powertrain development at AUDI AG. His previous professional roles both in Germany and abroad include quality management at Automobili Lamborghini and at the Audi factory in Györ, Hungary, as well as the development of the V10 high-performance engines used in the Audi R8. Hoffmann was born in 1977 in Hanover and studied mechanical engineering.

“With the appointment of Oliver Hoffmann, we have gained a highly qualified manager for the Technical Development division,” says Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH. “With his experience and skills, Hoffmann will help to realise the expansion of the Audi Sport brand.”

Hoffman has taken over as Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH from Stephan Reil. Part of the “foundations” of Audi Sport, Reil has been responsible for the development of all vehicle projects since the first Audi RS 4 Avant in the year 1999. “Through his dedication and hard work over many years, Stephen Reil has contributed significantly to the growth and success of Audi Sport,” emphasises Stephan Winkelmann. Reil is taking on a new role within AUDI AG.

