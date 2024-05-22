Software République unveils its “U1st Vision” concept, a first in citizen-centric mobile services with a focus on health

Software République’s “U1st Vision” technology demonstrator hails a new era, moving from ‘mobility services’ to ‘services being mobile’

The Software République, an open innovation ecosystem for intelligent, secure and sustainable mobility, today unveils the “U1st Vision” (You First Vision) concept. This innovative technology demonstrator features its vision of services which are “closer to the citizen”, by offering them easy access to a range of various customized and secured proximity services.

The “U1st” demonstrator is made up of 2 parts: a multi-service self-contained module (“pop-up”), delivered on an electric light commercial vehicle platform (FlexEVan), which brings together innovative technologies from the 7 members of the Software République and its partners on this concept. Multiple services such as healthcare, civil self-service support, bike repair and electrical goods recycling services could be offered to citizens via these self-contained modular units (“pop-ups”) requested by local authorities. As part of its “U1st Vision”, the Software République also includes a comprehensive planning, monitoring and services management tool for public actors and private service providers.

22 companies participated in this project:

The 7 Software République member companies (Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, part of Atos Group, JCDecaux, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales)

3 health-oriented partner companies (EssilorLuxottica, Praesens and Withings)

12 other contributors (ANCT, Emsense, Flexis, Kanopymed, Loxamed, Mon Espace Santé, NorbertHealth, OneVisage, Orosound, Sonup, TIB, Usense)

“Health pop-up” use case

Today at VivaTech the Software République demonstrates its healthcare service module (“health pop-up”), one of the “U1st” vision use cases, which embeds 21 medical parameters including 12 innovations, one of which is an Artificial Intelligence-powered avatar. The “Health Pop-Up” provides a solution to the challenges of ‘medical deserts’ by delivering an integrated one-stop mobile service to citizens, wherever they are, for preventive care, and diagnostics and monitoring of diseases. Its aim is to redefine healthcare provision, taking advantage of our increasingly interconnected world and the new capabilities that allow for continuous health metrics measurement through smart devices while ensuring patients’ data privacy. The module is operated by a medical assistant and enables teleconsultations with healthcare professionals.

This concept is fueled by a shared goal to deliver proximity care and prevention healthcare services to citizens. The concept is secure and allows seamless interaction among devices and services. It ensures that healthcare can be provided anytime and anywhere, without compromising on service quality or data privacy. At the core of the U1st vision is a commitment to prioritizing the individual and addressing the needs of citizens. It is also an asset for public actors and private service providers to deploy multiple types of proximity services that may not be available in their local areas.

At VivaTech

From 22 to 25 May, the Software République will exhibit the “U1st vision” concept vehicle demonstrator at VivaTech (booth D28, Hall 1). It will offer a fully immersive showcase, integrating Virtual Reality (Apple Vision Pro), Augmented Reality, and 3D / Holographic innovative experiences.

SOURCE: Renault Group