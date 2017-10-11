Oerlikon: The 1st Munich Technology Conference shows the way forward for additive manufacturing

Meeting of leading minds in additive manufacturing

More than 600 industry experts and over 30 leading speakers from academia, associations, industry and politics are meeting at the Technical University of Munich to pave the way for the future of additive manufacturing

As the first of a new conference series, the event will highlight key aspects of digital transformation in industry in one of Europe’s most innovative cities

The event also marks the opening of Oerlikon’s Additive Manufacturing Technology & Innovation Center in Munich

The 1st Munich Technology Conference is being held from October 11 to 12, 2017 at the Technical University of Munich (TU Munich). Attending the event are more than 600 industry experts, who will be participating in interactive discussions and exchanges in an exciting program with over 30 top speakers, including Prof. Dr. Michael Süss (Oerlikon), Prof. Wolfgang Herrmann (TU Munich), Mohammad Ehteshami (GE), Dr. Karsten Heuser (Siemens), Matthias Johannes Wagner (BASF), Michael Schreyögg (MTU Aero Engines), Dr. Alexander Susanek (BMW) and Dr. Hans Langer (EOS). In conjunction with the event, Oerlikon is inaugurating the opening of its Additive Manufacturing Technology & Innovation Center in Munich.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is a transformational technology that is being increasingly adopted for series production in industries from aerospace, automotive and power generation to medical devices. While opportunities abound and the benefits of AM, such as higher performance, weight reduction and leaner supply chains, are well understood, challenges remain before AM is used for mass customization or production in industries. The 1st Munich Technology Conference provides a dedicated platform for leading voices in research, innovation, government and business to discuss and share best practices in AM production and application and the business models needed to drive the industrialization of AM.

Prof. Dr. Michael Süss, Chairman of the Board of Oerlikon said: “We are living in a major and complex industrial transition period, driven by digitalization and breakthrough technologies. To succeed, we need visionary cooperation and bold actions. This first Munich Technology Conference brings together multiple stakeholders to address the most fundamental questions of our time in the field of additive manufacturing.”

Co-hosting the event is TU Munich, a leading research and technical university, which has strong existing research capabilities across the additive manufacturing value chain and is a key academic institute working on driving the industrialization of the entire process. Prof. Wolfgang Herrmann, President of TU Munich, commented: “Additive manufacturing, a future technology, has the potential to change the world in areas such as product design, production and post processing. TU Munich is highly active in this field thanks to its competence in engineering and computer science. This is the reason why we are supporting this high-caliber event. We see it as a contemporary platform for multiple stakeholders from industry, government and associations to discuss the challenges, ideas and solutions.”

Opening of Oerlikon’s Additive Manufacturing Technology & Innovation Center

The 1st Munich Technology Conference on Additive Manufacturing also marks the opening of Oerlikon’s Additive Manufacturing Technology & Innovation Center in Munich. The Munich center allows existing and potential customers of Oerlikon to see and experience first-hand the design and production of metal components with 3D printers along the process chain, from design and simulation to production and post processing. The center will leverage its partnership with TU Munich and the proximity to leading global industrial companies in the aerospace, automotive, power generation and medical devices sectors in the Munich region to drive forward research and innovation of AM. In line with the Group’s announced AM plans, Oerlikon is making a high single-digit-million Swiss franc investment in this center, which will house over 50 AM engineers, technicians and application specialists.

Florian Mauerer, Head of the AM Business Unit at Oerlikon added: “We are excited to open the AM Technology & Innovation Center in Munich to drive the integrated development of new materials, production capabilities and processes, software, automation and post processing solutions. Bringing all the different aspects of the AM value chain under one roof is central to our contribution to industrializing AM and to offering our customers comprehensive and fully integrated AM services. The Munich Center uniquely connects the dots between our material science, component design, production and post processing engineering capabilities.”

Details on the conference program and the speakers can be found at www.oerlikon.com/am/#!mtc-event.php

