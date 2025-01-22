o9 announces the go-live of Li Auto’s Integrated Business Planning and Supply Planning capabilities

The solutions were successfully deployed within one year of project kickoff and include o9’s sales and operations planning technology

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced the successful final go-live of its Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and Supply Planning (SP) solutions at Li Auto, Inc., a growing electrical vehicle (EV) brand in China.

Li Auto is among the first pioneering automakers in the EV sector to implement o9’s Digital Brain platform for end-to-end integrated planning. The project began in late 2023 and achieved its first milestone just three months later with the successful deployment of o9’s Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) capabilities. Over the course of a year, o9 and Li Auto worked closely to deliver a comprehensive planning solution, culminating in the final go-live of o9’s IBP and SP modules. This achievement enables Li Auto to seamlessly integrate demand and supply planning processes and align operations from long-term strategies to daily execution.

The partnership also resulted in the development of eight customized solutions tailored to the automotive industry. These include integrating Feishu, an advanced collaboration and management platform, for real-time communication; automating the conversion of planning BOMs to SKUs; and the establishment of a supply network centered around procurement and manufacturing. With these innovations, Li Auto now has the tools to adapt rapidly to evolving customer demand and enhance real-time collaboration in the competitive EV market.

Additionally, this milestone in the partnership between o9 and Li Auto further solidifies o9’s position as a leader in enabling digital transformation for global enterprises while setting a benchmark for integrated planning solutions in the EV sector. Recently, o9 announced that it has successfully obtained the Catena-X Demand and Capacity Management (DCM) certification.

“Working with o9 has enabled us to optimize our end-to-end supply chain from demand side to supply side, enhance decision-making, and dynamically respond to market challenges,” said Dongxin Wan, IT Product Director at Li Auto. “The successful implementation of o9’s IBP and SP technology in combination with its S&OP capabilities strengthens our ability to scale and innovate as we continue our rapid growth trajectory.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9, said, “Li Auto’s vision to lead the AI-driven EV market in China demands a robust, intelligent, and collaborative supply chain. This partnership has set a new standard for digital transformation in the EV industry. We are honored to support Li Auto on this journey and celebrate these milestones, which underscore the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved.”

SOURCE: o9