NXP and Foxconn open joint lab to accelerate SDV development

What’s new: NXP® Semiconductors and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) today opened a joint laboratory in the Foxconn Nankan Facility in Taiwan, marking a new milestone in the companies’ strategic collaboration for software-defined electric vehicle development. The joint lab aims to accelerate Foxconn’s efforts in software-defined, electric vehicles, leveraging NXP’s comprehensive electrification portfolio and cross-vehicle system solutions using the S32G and S32K3 families for domain and zonal controllers targeting service-oriented gateways, vehicle networking and safe vehicle control.

Why it matters: According to McKinsey & Company, the global automotive software and electronics market is expected to reach $462 billion by 2030, representing a 5.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2019. The way vehicles are architected, designed, manufactured and experienced is being transformed by software, but this transformation will be an industry-wide effort, requiring close collaboration between diverse stakeholders. The joint laboratory in Taoyuan is a significant example of this team effort. It benefits from bringing together Foxconn’s deep knowledge and experience in electronics manufacturing with NXP’s longstanding expertise in safe and secure system solutions to enable architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity, and safe automated driving. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the development time for software-defined electric vehicles.

More details: In July 2022, NXP announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles, aiming to leverage NXP’s portfolio of automotive technologies. The joint laboratory in Foxconn’s Nankan facility will be the primary location for innovation, discussion, training and enabling new applications. The collaborative lab brings together more than 200 engineers based locally and abroad from both Foxconn and NXP.

“Foxconn sees the disruptive challenges and the potential for innovation in today’s automotive industry. NXP’s longstanding expertise and leadership in the automotive sector, system understanding, innovative products and laser focus on safety, security and quality provide the foundation for the collaboration we are strengthening today,” said Zeke Wu, EV E/EA R&D Director, Foxconn E-Business Group. ”The joint lab is a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Foxconn and NXP and we anticipate the results will be adopted in Foxconn’s future developments.”

Elton Tsang, Senior Sales Director of NXP Semiconductors Taiwan commented: “We are proud to see the strategic collaboration has moved to the next milestone with the establishment of a joint lab with Foxconn today. The lab will accelerate the progress of electric, software-defined vehicles from talk to reality. The auto industry has to become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its system solutions portfolio to enable electrification, next generation architectures, smart and secure car access systems, and more.”

SOURCE: Foxconn