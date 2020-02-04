Novelis to host third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call on February 11

Novelis Inc. will report its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Following the release, Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dev Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results via a live conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. ET the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available online at www.novelis.com/investors.

The audio portion of the meeting will be available via telephone at:

U.S. and Canada Toll-Free Number: 800 918 9577

India Toll-Free Number: 18002660834

International Toll Number: +1 212 231 2930

To view slides and participate in listen-only mode, visit the web at:

https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1mkvqup88oyng&eom

Participants should access the conference 15 minutes in advance of the start time to complete the registration process. To test the compatibility of your browser and network connections in advance, please visit: http://test.callinfo.com

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at www.novelis.com/investors.

SOURCE: Novelis