Notice of change in capital structure of Hitachi Astemo including capital participation of JIC Capital

After the management integration of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation, and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Hitachi Astemo has established its position as a global mega supplier which provides competitive mobility solutions in the CASE field by combining the strengths of each supplier and leveraging the relationships with existing shareholders Hitachi and Honda.

As the automobile and motorcycle industries are currently facing a revolution, Hitachi Astemo aims to realize sustainable growth and consolidate its position as a global mega supplier by leveraging its competitive software development technology with accelerating investment in advanced technologies such as electric powertrains for automobiles, autonomous driving/advanced driver assistance systems, advanced chassis and next-generation motorcycles.

For achieving the above purpose, Hitachi Astemo and its shareholders, Hitachi and Honda, came to the conclusion that, taking IPO into consideration, it would be desirable that Hitachi and Honda, as existing shareholders, support Hitachi Astemo’s growth on an equal position and invite JICC as a new joint partner to utilize its extensive track record of investment and support, including in the automotive industry, as well as its knowledge and information network based on that experience in order to realize Hitachi Astemo’s sustained growth.

Based on the above, Hitachi, Honda, JICC and Hitachi Astemo determined change in capital structure of Hitachi Astemo including capital participation of JICC as follows.

Outline

＜Current＞

＜After a series of transactions＞

SOURCE: Honda