Nissan wins iF Design Award

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that it has received the iF Design Award for its booth at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, for its new design presentation hall and for the Nissan Motor Show Booth – Auto China 2024.

Nissan received this award based on a comprehensive evaluation of the five selection criteria: ideas, forms, functions, differentiation, and sustainability.

Established in 1954, the iF Design Award is sponsored by the iF International Forum Design GmbH (iF International Forum Design Inc.) in Hannover, Germany. Recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious design awards, this year 131 design experts of 23 nationalities judged more than 11,000 works – including products and projects – from 66 countries.

The Nissan booth at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 was designed to enable visitors to interactively experience the future mobility society. A giant screen, a jet-black floor, and pillars of light were key features, with the booth, concept cars, and digital content seamlessly integrated to express the fusion of the present and the future. Visitors were invited to a new world of both the physical and the virtual, of nature and technology.

Nissan’s new design presentation hall at its sprawling campus in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture was built to transform the design process through the fusion of physical and digital technologies. An ultra large LED screen, 43 meters wide and with a resolution of 24K, creates an arc around the room and enables viewers to feel they have stepped into a world of digital content. The unique ceiling pattern, inspired by traditional Japanese Kumiko, represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, while the hall’s interior and exterior spaces are designed to create a feeling of continuity.

The Nissan booth at the China (Beijing) Motor Show 2024 provided visitors with an interactive experience of the future mobility society. On three cubic screens and LED walls, images were displayed in illusory 3D and with unique experiential content that used AI to present a wide range of customers with the lifestyles of the future that Nissan’s cars can support and enhance.

