Nissan unveils the all-new Nissan Magnite, a technology rich compact SUV in Indonesia

Today, Nissan Indonesia unveils the all-new Nissan Magnite compact SUV, combining powerful performance, a striking exterior and advanced technologies to help Indonesian customers tackle any urban environment.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is the first model unveiled for Indonesia under Nissan NEXT transformation plan. Designed in Japan, the all-new Nissan Magnite displays the dynamism and toughness in line with Nissan’s global SUV DNA. It is the first Nissan model in Indonesia featuring the new Nissan logo. The all-new Nissan Magnite is powered by an all-new first in segment 1.0-liter turbocharged engine, which offers a powerful, fun and fuel-efficient driving experience.

“Daring to be different is in our Nissan DNA. The all-new Nissan Magnite debut in Indonesia shows our commitment to bring a differentiated, innovative product and technology to customer in the country”, said Evensius Go, President Director, PT Nissan Motor Distributor Indonesia.

Design with a strong and bold look

The exterior of the All-new Nissan Magnite stands out in its segment with bold and fresh design lines, giving off a confident, agile and vibrant feel that makes it the center of attention on the road. The headlamps have all used LED technology, including the unique L-shaped daytime running lights (DRL) beneath the sharp and aggressive main lights. The grille looks dominant with the use of the new Nissan logo in the center, which is for the first time used on Nissan products in Indonesia. At the rear, the wide separate taillights also give off a modern impression. The use of 16 “alloy wheels give the All-new Nissan Magnite a modern and classy impression.

Even more interesting, the All-new Nissan Magnite comes with a dual-tone colour option that makes it unique from rivals in its class. Colour choices of Flare Garnet Red & Onyx Black and Pearl White & Onyx Black can be selected. For mono-tonecolour choices, Nissan provides three classic colour choices, namely Blade Sliver, Onyx Black and Storm White.

In addition, the All-new Nissan Magnite with a ground clearance of 205 millimetres (unladen), and the presence of a functional roof rail on the roof, emphasizes its ability for urban adventure.

Full of Technology for Energize Your Daily Driving

At the heart of the All-new Nissan Magnite is a fuel-efficient engine and the first in its class, the HRAO 1.0 litre Turbo, which can produce a peak power of 100 PS and a maximum torque of up to 160 Nm. The HRAO TURBO engine uses mirror bore cylinder coating technology, which is also used by the Nissan GT-R, reducing resistance inside the engine, cutting weight, improving heat management and combustion, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient fuel consumption. This engine is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.The HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine provides up to 50% better acceleration compared to naturally aspirated engines in the class.

Modern technology is also presented with intuitive and human-centric features, including the presence of a 7-inch TFT instrument panel with a Drive Assist Display, which is unique in its class. The instrument panel offers a modern look and a variety of information needed by the driver, including a first in its class ‘welcome animation’ display.

This car also puts control at your fingertips with its multifunction steering wheel with cruise control and infotainment 8-inch display touch screen that connect to your smart phone, keeping you safely connected throughout your journey. And making it one of the modern SUVs in the segment, the use of a smart keyless key combined with the presence of a Start-Stop button provides convenience in everyday use.

Always in Control to Boost Your Confidence

Being the first in its segment, the All-new Nissan Magnite is also equipped with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that makes it easier for users to monitor the condition of their tires. The use of one of Nissan’s best supporting technologies, Around View Monitor (AVM), give a bird’s eye view and toggle between rear view, bird’s eye view and RH camera for eased parallel, perpendicular parking and front camera for taking out from tight spots. Together with the Hill Start Assist feature, not only makes it unique among its class rivals, but also ensures that the All-new Nissan Magnite is ready to take on any urban adventures.

The driving pleasure offered by the All-new Nissan Magnite is also given by the superiority in the interior, which offers spacious cabin and a high seating position. The visibility of opening angle of 36.1 degrees is the best among its rivals, allowing the driver to easily control the all-new Nissan Magnite and provide greater confidence when driving. The confidence in driving this modern compact SUV is also provided with complete safety features.

The safety features developed to ensure customer safety start from high strength and impact absorbing efficient body structure. This car is equipped with various safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), to SRS dual airbags with pretension and load limiter seat belts for the driver and passengers. Nissan’s unique Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system increases the all-new Nissan Magnite’s stability, allowing the driver to have better control, especially in poor weather conditions.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite is here to exceed the expectations of car customers in Indonesia. This car can be the right choice for those who want to own a world-class compact SUV, from a global brand that has a strong SUV heritage,” said Evensius Go. “The All-new Nissan Magnite is a complete package of the ideal compact SUV that offers many advantages in its class. Coupled with an affordable price tag, this gives customers the option to more easily get the first compact SUV offered by Nissan.”

SOURCE: Nissan