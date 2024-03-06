Nissan Thailand’s continued commitment to youth empowerment

Nurturing Skills and Justice through the Sirindhorn Children and Youth Training Center

Nissan Thailand, in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, has recently donated a 2.3-litre diesel engine to the Sirindhorn Children and Youth Training Center. This engine will serve as a valuable teaching tool for vocational training in automotive mechanics, incorporating modern automotive technology for youth currently in the juvenile justice system. This initiative enables them to pursue careers in the automotive industry and make a positive impact in their communities. Additionally, Nissan has been continuously supporting the Sirindhorn Children and Youth Training Center since 2014.

SOURCE: Nissan